Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Miranda Lambert, Lauryn Hill and the Scorpions lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

SHOWS

Miranda Lambert: ‘Velvet Rodeo’

The “Velvet Rodeo” is gearing up for its last ride. Miranda Lambert will play the final shows in her residency, which began in 2022, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $70; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Ms. Lauryn Hill

It’s been a one-and-done thus far, but what a one it was: Former Fugees singer/rapper Ms. Lauryn Hill’s lone solo album, 1998’s neo-soul masterwork “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” which won five Grammys, sold over 10 million copies and ranks high among the most influential and acclaimed albums of the decade. She celebrates its 25th anniversary by performing it front to back at 8:3o p.m. Saturday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $91; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FAMILIES

Clark County Fair & Rodeo

Some of the world’s top rodeo stars are once again headed to Logandale for the Clark County Fair & Rodeo. The five-day event also offers carnival rides, exhibit halls, entertainers and the ever-popular Mutton Bustin’, in which children ages 4 to 7 will climb aboard a sheep and hold on for dear life. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through April 13 and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 14. Admission to the fair is $15 per day with rodeo admission an additional $20 to $25 per day; ccfair.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Scorpions

You’d think those “Bad Boys Running Wild” would be a little winded by now: It’s been four decades since German hard rock greats the Scorpions dropped “Love at First Sting,” their top-selling album in the U.S., which opens with the aforementioned banger and boasts signature hits such as “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” “Still Loving You” and “Big City Nights.” Yet these dudes show little sign of slowing down as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of said album by playing it in its entirety, along with other hits, as their “Scorpions — Love at First Sting Las Vegas” residency debuts at 8 p.m. Thursday and April 13 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Tickets start at $69; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPIRITS

National Gin & Tonic Day

For National Gin & Tonic Day on Tuesday, General Admission, the new sports bar at 8548 Rozita Lee Ave., Suite 105, in UnCommons, is serving a Red Zone cocktail combining Bombay Sapphire gin, Liquid Alchemist Strawberry syrup, fresh lemon juice and a float of tonic for $15.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC AND THEATER

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons/‘Jersey Boys’

Get all the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons you could ever hope for this weekend. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers continue their residency at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the International Theater at the Westgate. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com. Pair that with a performance of “Jersey Boys,” the award-winning musical about the group, at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orleans Showroom. Tickets start at $69.95; jerseyboys.vegas.

Christopher Lawrence

WINE

Winter Wine Fest

At 6 p.m. Friday, the Nevada chapter of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation presents its ninth annual Winter Wine Fest at the Vegas Event Center, 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The fundraiser features unlimited wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, a wine pull and DJ. General admission/VIP tickets: hfnv.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

‘Pop 2000 Tour’

The Fremont Street Experience is launching “Free April Fridays,” a monthlong concert series. First up, the “Pop 2000 Tour” hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick, with O-Town, BBMak, Ryan Cabrera and LFO. See it at 9 p.m. Friday on the Main Street Stage.

Christopher Lawrence

SPIRITS

Eclipse parties

Mount Gay Rum, with its Mount Gay Eclipse heritage brand, is hosting free solar eclipse parties Monday featuring welcome cocktails and nibbles and a specialty Eclipse cocktail menu. The party at the Palms casino pool begins at 10 a.m.; the party at Liftoff Bar in Area15 begins at 11 a.m.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

The Hangmen

They’ve got “Stories to Tell,” and they tell them with throats and hearts equally raw. The latest album from L.A. rockers The Hangmen comes hard with a bare-knuckle, bluesy bluster seemingly born of long nights, short fuses and lyrics scribbled down on dive bar cocktail napkins, all coalescing into fist-in-the-air songs that swagger and gyrate at once. See them at 8 p.m. April 11 at, fittingly enough, The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; facebook.com/theDIVELV.

Jason Bracelin