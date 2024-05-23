Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Punk Rock Bowling returns, the Aces take on Caitlin Clark and the Fever, and Jason Derulo launches his residency this week in Las Vegas.

People dance to Leftover Crack performing during the Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

MUSIC

Punk Rock Bowling

Hey ho! It’s time to go to one of punk rock’s biggest parties as Punk Rock Bowling returns with pop punk forebears the Descendents, New Wave pioneers Devo and British ska greats Madness headlining a loaded three-day lineup — with myriad club shows as well — that also features standouts such as Rocket from the Crypt, Bratmobile, Billy Bragg, the Cosmic Psychos and dozens more. Doors are at 2 p.m. Saturday to Monday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are $90 per day; $200 for three-day pass; punkrockbowling.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Aces vs. Fever

The Caitlin Clark roadshow is rolling into Las Vegas for the first time. The prized WNBA rookie and the Indiana Fever will take on the two-time defending champion Aces at 6 p.m. Saturday in Michelob Ultra Arena. Like most Aces home dates this season, the game is sold out. But if your pockets are deep enough, you can find tickets on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Jason Derulo

“You’ve never seen me in a performance like this before,” Jason Derulo says. He’s speaking of his upcoming residency at Voltaire, the intimate venue at The Venetian that’s also hosted residencies by Kylie Minogue and Christina Aguilera. See him there at 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $150; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Memorial Day weekend deals

El Segundo Sol in Fashion Show mall is offering $4.50 draft beer, $6.50 margaritas and $5.95 tacos during Loco Hour from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, there’s a brunch chalice of Aperol Spritz ($18) and a Big Happy Smashburger ($19) at Happy Camper, also in Fashion Show. On Sunday, people-watch on the terrace of Mon Ami Gabi in Paris Las Vegas with Le Cheeseburger & Frites ($23.95). Summer House in Durango casino has extended hours on Monday (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), which means more time for Summer House Frosé ($14) and a Prime Cheeseburger ($19.95)

Johnathan L. Wright

FESTIVAL

Symphony Park Arts Festival

Local fine artists, artisan vendors and representatives from arts organizations will be on hand during the third annual Symphony Park Arts Festival. Food and drinks will be available, and Rick Arroyo and the Latin Percussion Ensemble will perform. The festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 361 Symphony Park Ave., next to The Smith Center. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Cirque du Soleil’s “Love” is in its final weeks — as is its home, The Mirage. You can make a Beatles-centric weekend of it by seeing the long-running show along with Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band. The band, featuring Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette, plays at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, as well as May 31 and June 1, in the Venetian Theatre. Tickets start at $64; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Jerry’s Middle Finger

Couldn’t score tickets to Dead & Company at the Sphere this weekend? Fret not. Just give ’em Jerry’s Middle Finger, the Jerry Garcia Band tribute act that — with a nod to the missing digit on his right hand — keeps the late Grateful Dead frontman’s music alive. See them at 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $27.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Hamburger Day

From Friday through Tuesday, Slater’s 50/50 restaurants are offering a buy-one-get-one deal on all burgers to celebrate National Hamburger Day, which is Tuesday. Among the jaw-stretching options are a taco burger with avocado mash, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips and chipotle sour cream, and a 24K burger with edible gold dust, thick-cut bacon, truffled cheese, arugula, jalapeño bacon jam and roasted garlic aïoli. Visit slaters5050lasvegas.com for locations.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Amon Amarth

The vikings are coming … not so much to pillage your village but definitely to raid your beer supply. Steel yourself, then, when Norse mythology-informed Swedish death metallers Amon Amarth headline a supremely heavy bill that also features Cannibal Corpse, Obituary and Frozen Soul at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $43; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

POOL PARTY

Summer Bash

Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane, presents its first Hideaway Pool Summer Bash of the season on Saturday, with return dates on June 29, July 27 and Aug. 31. Spicy margarita and frozen pop samples are being offered courtesy of Casamigos Jalapeño Tequila. The party also features a live DJ, floats and free first-come, first-served admission. For cabana rentals, contact lasvegasevents@topgolf.com. A food and beverage menu is served poolside. Hideaway Pool is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Johnathan L. Wright