67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Memorial Day weekend deals
People dance to Leftover Crack performing during the Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival at the Do ...
People dance to Leftover Crack performing during the Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
More Stories
Chef Min Kim, a new partner as of spring 2024 in AYYA Hospitality Group of Las Vegas. (AYYA Hos ...
Vegas chef, once a star on the Strip, returns with new off-Strip gig
Las Vegan James Holzhauer, center right, a professional sports gambler and former Jeopardy winn ...
Holzhauer doesn’t go all-in, reflects on loss in ‘Jeopardy! Masters’
Morgan Spurlock of the CNN series "Inside Man" poses at the CNN Worldwide All-Star Party, on Fr ...
‘Super Size Me’ documentarian, Morgan Spurlock, dies
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vega ...
Restaurant closing after more than a decade on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2024 - 7:12 am
 
Updated May 24, 2024 - 6:38 am

MUSIC

Punk Rock Bowling

Hey ho! It’s time to go to one of punk rock’s biggest parties as Punk Rock Bowling returns with pop punk forebears the Descendents, New Wave pioneers Devo and British ska greats Madness headlining a loaded three-day lineup — with myriad club shows as well — that also features standouts such as Rocket from the Crypt, Bratmobile, Billy Bragg, the Cosmic Psychos and dozens more. Doors are at 2 p.m. Saturday to Monday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are $90 per day; $200 for three-day pass; punkrockbowling.com.

Jason Bracelin

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) questions a call in the first half of a WNBA basketball ...
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) questions a call in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SPORTS

Aces vs. Fever

The Caitlin Clark roadshow is rolling into Las Vegas for the first time. The prized WNBA rookie and the Indiana Fever will take on the two-time defending champion Aces at 6 p.m. Saturday in Michelob Ultra Arena. Like most Aces home dates this season, the game is sold out. But if your pockets are deep enough, you can find tickets on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

American singer Jason Derulo performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, ...
American singer Jason Derulo performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

MUSIC

Jason Derulo

“You’ve never seen me in a performance like this before,” Jason Derulo says. He’s speaking of his upcoming residency at Voltaire, the intimate venue at The Venetian that’s also hosted residencies by Kylie Minogue and Christina Aguilera. See him there at 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $150; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Diners on the terrace, which overlooks the Strip, at Mon Ami Gabi in Paris Las Vegas. (Lettuce ...
Diners on the terrace, which overlooks the Strip, at Mon Ami Gabi in Paris Las Vegas. (Lettuce Entertain You)

FOOD & DRINK

Memorial Day weekend deals

El Segundo Sol in Fashion Show mall is offering $4.50 draft beer, $6.50 margaritas and $5.95 tacos during Loco Hour from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, there’s a brunch chalice of Aperol Spritz ($18) and a Big Happy Smashburger ($19) at Happy Camper, also in Fashion Show. On Sunday, people-watch on the terrace of Mon Ami Gabi in Paris Las Vegas with Le Cheeseburger & Frites ($23.95). Summer House in Durango casino has extended hours on Monday (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.), which means more time for Summer House Frosé ($14) and a Prime Cheeseburger ($19.95)

Johnathan L. Wright

FESTIVAL

Symphony Park Arts Festival

Local fine artists, artisan vendors and representatives from arts organizations will be on hand during the third annual Symphony Park Arts Festival. Food and drinks will be available, and Rick Arroyo and the Latin Percussion Ensemble will perform. The festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 361 Symphony Park Ave., next to The Smith Center. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

Steve Lukather, left, Warren Ham and Ringo Starr perform in concert with Ringo Starr and His Al ...
Steve Lukather, left, Warren Ham and Ringo Starr perform in concert with Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at The Met on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Cirque du Soleil’s “Love” is in its final weeks — as is its home, The Mirage. You can make a Beatles-centric weekend of it by seeing the long-running show along with Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band. The band, featuring Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette, plays at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, as well as May 31 and June 1, in the Venetian Theatre. Tickets start at $64; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Jerry’s Middle Finger

Couldn’t score tickets to Dead & Company at the Sphere this weekend? Fret not. Just give ’em Jerry’s Middle Finger, the Jerry Garcia Band tribute act that — with a nod to the missing digit on his right hand — keeps the late Grateful Dead frontman’s music alive. See them at 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $27.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

A bacon cheeseburger from Slater's 50/50 in Las Vegas. (Slater's 50/50)
A bacon cheeseburger from Slater's 50/50 in Las Vegas. (Slater's 50/50)

FOOD

Hamburger Day

From Friday through Tuesday, Slater’s 50/50 restaurants are offering a buy-one-get-one deal on all burgers to celebrate National Hamburger Day, which is Tuesday. Among the jaw-stretching options are a taco burger with avocado mash, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips and chipotle sour cream, and a 24K burger with edible gold dust, thick-cut bacon, truffled cheese, arugula, jalapeño bacon jam and roasted garlic aïoli. Visit slaters5050lasvegas.com for locations.

Johnathan L. Wright

Johan Hegg, of the band Amon Amarth, performs on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Huntington Bank ...
Johan Hegg, of the band Amon Amarth, performs on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Amon Amarth

The vikings are coming … not so much to pillage your village but definitely to raid your beer supply. Steel yourself, then, when Norse mythology-informed Swedish death metallers Amon Amarth headline a supremely heavy bill that also features Cannibal Corpse, Obituary and Frozen Soul at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $43; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

POOL PARTY

Summer Bash

Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane, presents its first Hideaway Pool Summer Bash of the season on Saturday, with return dates on June 29, July 27 and Aug. 31. Spicy margarita and frozen pop samples are being offered courtesy of Casamigos Jalapeño Tequila. The party also features a live DJ, floats and free first-come, first-served admission. For cabana rentals, contact lasvegasevents@topgolf.com. A food and beverage menu is served poolside. Hideaway Pool is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Johnathan L. Wright

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Morgan Spurlock of the CNN series "Inside Man" poses at the CNN Worldwide All-Star Party, on Fr ...
‘Super Size Me’ documentarian, Morgan Spurlock, dies
By Mark Kennedy AP Entertainment Writer

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life’s work, famously eating only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died at age 53.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 2
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 3
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 4
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 5
Watch this Las Vegas musician cover Van Halen’s ‘Eruption’ – on a violin
recommend 6
Gimme curry? Mick Jagger visits a second famous Las Vegas restaurant