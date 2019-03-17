Las Vegas-based reality show ‘Tanked’ canceled, co-star arrested

Wayde King, left, and Brett Raymer, owners of Acrylic Tank Manufacturing, star in Animal Planet's "Tanked." (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Tanked” is sleeping with the fishes.

The Animal Planet reality show followed Brett Raymer, Wayde King and the employees of the Las Vegas-based Acrylic Tank Manufacturing. The series “came to a natural end late last year,” Paul Schur, the channel’s head of communications, told Deadline.com on Sunday.

TMZ reported the show’s cancellation on Saturday, days after the site said Heather King, Raymer’s sister, filed for divorce from King after she was arrested on domestic violence charges.

During an argument, Heather King allegedly slapped Wayde in the face and twice kicked him in the stomach, according to the gossip site.

“Tanked” premiered in August 2011 and featured the duo building elaborate aquariums for businesses as well as celebrities including Shaquille O’Neal, Tracy Morgan and Kiss.