Women in the culinary biz in Las Vegas to host a big foodie event

Food, fundraising event led by women

Picnic in the Alley, described as “a culinary event designed to celebrate food, the women behind the food and the women who tie it all together,” will take place Sunday night at the Alley at Fergusons Downtown. Participants include Jennifer Murphy (Caesars Palace), Nicole Brisson (Locale), Gina Marinelli and Stephanie Torres (La Strega), Sonia El Nawal (Rooster Boy Café), Janine Jaffer (Shiraz), Jamie Tran (The Black Sheep), Elizabeth Blau (Honey Salt, Andiron), Amber Ramsay (Carl’s Donuts), Nina Manchev (Forte Tapas, Caviar Collective), Michelle Mumar (Milk Bar), Shauna Dong (Le Thai), Katelynn Costa and Raquel Jacobs (Mott 32), Crystina Nguyen (District One), Sonia Stelea (Ada’s), Danielle Crouch (Jammyland), Sarah Gage (Corduroy), Juyoung Kang (The Dorsey), Rebecca Ahnert (Lillett), Alyssa Ocampo (Sparrow + Wolf), Wyndee Forrest (Crafthaus), Christina Ellis (Ellis Island), Rose Signor (the Silver Stamp), Christina and Pamela Dylag (Velveteen Rabbit) and Cathy Stamm, Diana Brier and Emily Brubaker (Cured & Whey). Tickets for the event, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m., are $125, with a portion of the proceeds going to Dress For Success’ efforts to assist local women looking to re-enter the workforce. 1031 Fremont St., picnicinthealley.com

McLean to perform at Golden Nugget

Don McLean, best known for his classic rock hit “American Pie,” performs Friday night at the Golden Nugget. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $59. 129 Fremont St., goldennugget.com/las-vegas

International crime focus of forum

Learn about crime in the former Soviet Union this Saturday at The Mob Museum when Mark Galeotti presents “Russia’s Super Mafia: Organized Crime in the former Soviet Union.” The videoconference starts at 10 a.m. and will focus on “who the Mob bosses are, what criminal rackets they control and what their relationship is to Russian President Vladimir Putin.” Admission is free for museum members, or included with general admission. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Oktoberfest planned for Llama Lot

Is your lederhosen ready clean and pressed — or whatever you do with lederhosen to make it presentable? Downtown’s Llama Lot will host an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday. The party runs from 4 to 8 p.m., with VIP entry at 3 p.m., and will include bottomless beer, live entertainment, food and family-friendly games and crafts. Tickets are $35 for general admission, and $10 more for that extra hour of partying. 900 Fremont St., oktoberfestlv.com

Last weekend to see ‘American Idiot’

This weekend is your last chance to see Majestic Repertory Theatre’s production of Green Day’s “American Idiot.” The final showings are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30. 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertory.com

