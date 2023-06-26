Superman actor pays nearly $4M for Seven Hills mansion

Actor Dean Cain, who played Superman on ABC’s “Lois Clark” in the 1990s joins Mark Wahlberg as the latest actor to relocate from California to Las Vegas.

Actor Dean Cain, who played Superman on ABC’s “Lois &Clark” in the 1990s joins Mark Wahlberg as the latest actor to relocate from California to Las Vegas.

Clark County property records show Cain, who had a mailing address listed on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, paid $3.995 million for a two-story home in Seven Hills in Henderson. He bought the property from David and Gigi Nelson, property records show.

The home built in 2017 sits on 0.27 acres in the guard-gated Terracina at Seven Hills. The listing used to sell the home by luxury Realtor Kristen Routh-Silberman of Douglas Elliman of Nevada called it “custom modern contemporary architecture” that measures 6,557 square feet with five bedrooms, seven baths and a three-car garage.

The home has what’s described as a walk-on-water entrance from a courtyard.

The home has an open design with high ceilings. Inside the home, Cain has a movie theater, glass wine cellar, game room and office. An elevator services the second floor. There’s a gourmet kitchen with a walk-in pantry. It also has a mud room and master bedroom with Strip views.

In the rear of the home, there’s an infinity-edge pool, spa, fire bowls and waterfall and built-in outdoor bar and kitchen to entertain. The home even has a deck with 360-degree views.

Cain was represented by Aaron Smith of Battle Born Realty.

Cain, who recently sold his home in Malibu for $6.25 million, joins Wahlberg who in 2022 paid $14.5 million for a bungalow in The Summit Club in Summerlin where he will live until he builds a custom home after paying $15.6 million for two lots totaling 1.56 acres.

Cain told Fox News he moved from Southern California to Las Vegas to escape traffic and high taxes.

May sales

Forrest Barbee, corporate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, reported there were 141 sales of $1 million and higher in May and another 173 pending, in a sign the luxury market is picking up after a lull in the second half of 2022 and beginning of 2023.

The median price of luxury homes sold in May was $1.5 million, up from $1.375 million in April when there were 119 sales. The average sales price in May was $2.06 million, up from $1.69 million in April.

The luxury home market went from eight months of inventory to 6.2 months and the days on the market went from 67 to 56, according to Barbee.

The 141 luxury sales in May is the most since last June when there were 156. There were 178 sales in May 2022 so the luxury market hasn’t fully recovered to its place a year ago. There were 154 sales in May 2021 and 74 in May 2019 prior to the pandemic.

The top sale in May in Ascaya for $14.25 million is the former home of developer Stan Gribble who bought the lot in 2019 for $2.5 million and had Sun West Custom Homes build a custom home for him.

It’s the second custom home in Ascaya sold by Gribble, who is in his 80s and was profiled in 2018 by Real Estate Millions. He sold that first home in 2021 for $14.6 million. Sun West also built a home for him in Seven Hills in Henderson that he sold prior to his Ascaya projects and is building a third home for him in Ascaya.

Gribble’s second Ascaya home was built by Sun West in 2021 and sits on 2.5 acres. It measures 9,589 square feet and has seven bedrooms and nine baths. It has a six-car split garage. Some of the rooms include a study, game room, exercise room and a casita. The backyard has a pool, spa and cold plunge in addition to an outdoor kitchen and fire features.

Ivan Sher with IS Luxury was the buyer’s agent representing Farm House Trust.

Coletti said he’s building a third home for Gribble in Ascaya that’s higher in the hillside than the latest sale.

“It’s going to be the one I hope he lives in for a while because I get them done and ask him if he would want to sell and he says yes for the right price and winds up selling,” Coletti said.

The latest home measures about 14,000 square feet and is being framed as a one story, Coletti said. It sits on two lots and expects it to be worth in excess of $20 million and close to $24 million.

“It has a cool great room with giant opening doors to the backyard,” Coletti said. “It has awesome views.”

The home will be completed about a year from now.

The No. 3 most expensive existing home sold in May was for $4.2 million on Alta Drive for a two-story home built in 1977 and recently renovated. It sits on 1.6 acres. Zar Zanganeh of The Agency Las Vegas was the listing agent for the home. Staci Douds of Signature Real Estate Group represented the buyer.

The home has five bedrooms, 5½ baths and measures 8,227 square feet with a three-car detached garage.

Zanganeh’s listing describes it as a “stylish midcentury estate with indoor/outdoor resort living.” He said the home is hidden between an 8-foot wall and private gates.

“Every inch of this midcentury home has been meticulously built with sleek, contemporary features throughout,” Zanganeh said. “Step through the impressive double front doors leading to a great room, showcasing a resplendent stairway, lofty vaulted ceilings and a dramatic open plan.”

Zanganeh said there are “expertly crafted features,” including coffered ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and modern finishes. The kitchen has been upgraded and features professional-grade Subzero and Wolf appliances, custom cabinetry and a marble kitchen island. There’s an entertaining room outfitted with a butler’s kitchen, a designer bar, and custom wine refrigerator.