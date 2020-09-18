Cosmopolitan tops tracing lists as possible COVID exposure site

Las Vegas resorts consistently have ranked higher than any other business type as places visited by Clark County residents who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in March 2020. The casino-hotel topped reported locations of possible COVID-19 exposure in June, July and August. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in March 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Bellagio entrance flows with visitors during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Traffic is heavy along the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas topped reported locations of possible COVID-19 exposure in June, July and August in Southern Nevada, according to state disease investigation analyses obtained by the Review-Journal.

The Cosmopolitan ranked first in each of five analyses, but other Strip hotel-casinos are at the top of the lists. The analyses — one conducted in July and the remainder in August — show that since hotel-casinos reopened in early June they have consistently ranked higher as “possible exposure sites” than any other type of business in Clark County.

State health officials have emphasized that the locations listed do not definitively represent where people caught the new coronavirus. Instead, they represent the locations most frequented by people during the time period when they probably became infected.

But the exposure location data shed new light on state officials’ announcement Thursday that 1 in 4 infected county residents who spoke with disease investigators in the past month had visited a hotel, motel or resort. The state’s announcement did not mention specific businesses.

For the first time, government data shows Strip resorts have constituted the largest share of possible exposure locations in Nevada’s biggest metropolitan area.

“Clearly the data paint a picture of hotels and casinos being high risk for transmission,” said professor Samuel Scarpino, head of Northeastern University’s Emergent Epidemics Lab. “This report is essentially confirming what I think many people were suspecting all along.”

In an analysis conducted the first week of August, The Cosmopolitan had more than 300 possible exposures. That was nearly double that of the second-highest site, the Bellagio.

Cosmopolitan representatives on Friday morning declined a phone interview about the reports. They said they would issue a statement later in the day.

In June, the Review-Journal reported that Cosmopolitan employees said a growing number of casino floor workers had tested positive for COVID-19 and were frustrated by the company’s response. One employee said Friday that visitors often act indifferently to the company’s health and safety rules.

“I don’t understand, but people don’t care. And we keep testing positive,” said the employee, who spoke to the Review-Journal on the condition of anonymity to protect her job.

The data, which came from disease investigators, lists businesses from a number of economic sectors, including health care providers, a manufacturing plant and food establishments.

The Allegiant Stadium construction site ranked sixth highest in the July analysis, which was based on disease investigation interviews conducted from June 1 to July 13.

In the August analyses, the Clark County Detention Center was listed in the top 10 each week. In various weeks, the top 10 also included McCarran International Airport and two skilled nursing facilities. Analyses were conducted once a week and looked at the past 30 days of data.

State officials declined to be interviewed about the reports but said they would answer emailed questions about their findings.

Previously, officials have said exposure location data could be skewed by large companies that test employees and report their findings to the state, or by infected people either refusing to participate or not remembering everywhere they had been.

The data obtained by the Review-Journal does not delineate hotel-casino employees from patrons.

However, Wynn Resorts on Thursday announced that nearly 550 of its workers had tested positive, and Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates The Venetian and Palazzo, announced that more than 400 of its employees had tested positive.

In the past month, key pandemic metrics have improved, with the COVID-19 state task force and Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Nevada is trending in the right direction. In July and August, the state saw a growing positivity rate and high numbers of deaths. Today, the state’s positivity rate and numbers of new cases and deaths are declining, and hospital and intensive care unit capacity remains unstressed. This week, Sisolak announced bars and taverns can reopen statewide.

The newly released data raises questions about the state’s reopening strategy, said Oscar Alleyne, an epidemiologist and a senior adviser with the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

Transmission of COVID-19 at Strip hotel-casinos could not only endanger local workers and patrons, but it also poses a “significant risk” to tourists who could contract the disease and bring it back to their communities, he said,

“The odds of you getting an infection or the odds of the exposure being tied to your infection seem to be higher in the casinos than anywhere else,” he said. “If there’s nothing else that can be done to intervene and try to mitigate that, then I think they have to make some very hard choices.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.