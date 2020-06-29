82°F
Casinos & Gaming

Cosmopolitan workers say resort isn’t disclosing spread of coronavirus among employees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2020 - 10:18 am
 
Updated June 29, 2020 - 11:18 am

Employees of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas have reported a growing number of casino floor workers testing positive for COVID-19 and are frustrated by the company’s response.

The Strip property, which reopened June 4 following the state-mandated shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, announced last week that two concierge employees had tested positive the week before. But the spread of the virus is far worse, according to workers. Various staff members told the Review-Journal more than 15 staff members have been infected since then.

As of Monday morning, the Review-Journal had interviewed six employees and had been in contact with a total of nine Cosmopolitan workers who have said they are concerned for their health and safety. They have been granted anonymity to protect their jobs.

“It’s not right. The employees need to know what they’re walking into,” said one Cosmopolitan dealer. “The last several days, there have been so many people with confirmed cases … and the company’s not saying a word about anyone.”

Nevada hotel-casinos are not required to disclose the number of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, but they must contact the Southern Nevada Health District when they discover a positive case among staff. The SNHD is not obligated to confirm or share further information about positive cases.

Safety and security ‘a top priority’

The company told the Review-Journal Wednesday that “a small number of instances” of COVID-19 have been addressed, but it did not disclose the number or details of any particular cases “for the privacy of our guests and employees.”

The Cosmopolitan did not reveal how many employees have tested positive, but it said every case has been reported to the Southern Nevada Health District. The company said it is following guidelines on contact tracing, quarantining, immediate testing and sanitation.

The company’s safety protocols say any employees experiencing flu-like symptoms, or those who may have been potentially exposed to COVID-19, are immediately sent for testing and required to self-quarantine until they receive a negative diagnosis.

“With the Governor’s reopening of Nevada’s resort-casino properties, and the welcome return of a substantial number of guests to Las Vegas, it was inevitable that every business would experience a certain number of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19,” The Cosmopolitan statement said. “The resort has extensively prepared for these potential occurrences, taking direction and continued guidance from local health and government authorities.”

The company told the Review-Journal that its health and safety standards include scanning the temperatures of all employees before every shift, a daily self-screening questionnaire and requiring all guests and employees to wear face masks.

It added that the safety and security of its guests and employees remain its top priority.

Meanwhile, a number of its workers told the Review-Journal they’re afraid they’re risking their lives by going to work. 

‘It’s just snowballing’

On Saturday, staff members received a text message — shared with the Review-Journal — that said workers “must stay home” if they feel ill.

Outside of that message, employees say communication from the company has been scarce; no company-wide email, no bulletin board message, no phone calls on rising case numbers.

“They haven’t said anything, from a management standpoint,” a pit supervisor said.

The company has made changes to improve employee safety since reopening weekend. Barriers are now up on about half the table games, according to employees, and, per state mandate, masks must be worn by all guests and patrons in public areas.

But workers worry that the changes are too little, too late.

The pit supervisor has personally confirmed 16 shift co-workers who have tested positive, along with at least two other workers in other departments, according to the supervisor.

“It’s a couple people every day,” the supervisor said. “We’re all checking in with each other, asking, ‘Who has it now? Who’s out now?’ … It’s just snowballing.”

The employee plans to go in for a COVID-19 test Monday after feeling congestion.

“I’m terrified,” the supervisor said. “I don’t have crazy symptoms — I’m not coughing and my temperature is low — but I’m scared because I’ve been around people (who have tested positive).”

A number of workers said they believe the outbreak may have stemmed from worker interactions in their break room, dubbed Boulevard Lounge.

Employees told the Review-Journal the room is now closed but said social distancing and the masks were often ignored by workers in the room.

“They didn’t take out any seats,” the pit supervisor said. “Every time I went in there, nobody had masks on. … I’m only as safe as the other people around me are being.”

Returning to work

While the property’s casino has plexiglass barriers now, a dealer said there was nothing between dealers and players at first, aside from the mask she was required to wear.

“The dealers are freaking out because they don’t feel safe, because there have been so many confirmed cases (among staff),” the dealer said.

Another casino floor worker was “terrified” to go back to work upon seeing how few customers were wearing masks or social distancing, before the Gaming Control Board and Gov. Steve Sisolak mandated that the public wear masks.

But not going back to work isn’t an option, she said.

“I can’t just quit. There aren’t jobs in town,” she said. “I understand that you can get the virus everywhere, but (the Cosmopolitan) should have protected us a little bit better.”

Another employee echoed similar concerns.

“I need the job. I need the money. So I have no choice (but to show up to work),” the worker said. “The Cosmopolitan is not protecting us, and all of us are scared. They’re not taking our lives seriously.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

