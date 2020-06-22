2 Cosmopolitan employees tested positive last week

The company learned last week that two concierge team employees had received positive coronavirus tests.

Gamblers sit three to a table at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerial photo of the Cosmopolitan hotel casino as seen on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@Vegas88s

The "Dogs" sculpture by Mark Chatterley at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Two employees at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company learned last week that two concierge team employees had received positive coronavirus tests. According to a statement from the company, it immediately alerted the Southern Nevada Health District to begin contact tracing and notify employees and guests who may have been exposed.

A statement from the casino resort, which reopened June 4, said the concierge office has undergone a “thorough disinfecting and sanitation process,” led by American Technologies Inc.

“The safety and security of our guests and employees remains our top priority, and we will continue to enforce the resort’s health and safety standards that meet or exceed those set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Southern Nevada Health District, the State of Nevada and the Nevada Gaming Control Board,” the statement said.

According to the Strip property’s updated health and safety protocols, all employees must undergo a temperature screening before beginning their shift and entering the resort, and are subject to a daily self-screening questionnaire. Employees must wear face coverings at all times.

Employees at other Strip casinos have also tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, including staff members at Flamingo, Sahara, Linq Hotel and Bellagio.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.