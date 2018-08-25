Roundup: Boulder City topples Basic

Olivia Leavitt and Sophia Morris went 3-0 in doubles to lead Boulder City’s tennis team to an 11-7 road victory over Basic on Friday afternoon.

Natalie Bowman and Katelyn Fox went went 2-0 in doubles for the Eagles.

Tjaden Giles of Basic went 3-0 in singles.

Bonanza 16, Eldorado 2 — At Bonanza, Rachel Wurmbrand, Kelsey Spencer, and Georgi Thwaits each finished 2-0 in singles as they led the Bengals to a victory over the Sundevils.

Centennial 17, Cimarron-Memorial 1 — At Cimmaron, Josie Wondra went 2-0 singles to lift the Bulldogs to an easy victory.

Hannah Robinson and Lainey Waldman were 2-0 in doubles for Centennial.

Shadow Ridge 16, Las Vegas 2 — At Las Vegas, Caitlyn Covington and Rachel Godeski each finished 3-0 in singles as the Mustangs defeated the Wildcats.

Mustangs’ doubles team of Madison Cook and Katrina Barney also finished 3-0.

Palo Verde 12, Canyon Springs 0 — At Canyon Springs, the Panthers won by forfeit.

Valley 12, Adelson School 0 — At Valley, the Vikings won by forfeit.

Virgin Valley 12, Pahrump Valley 0 — At Pahrump Valley, the Bulldogs won by forfeit.

Rancho vs. Cheyenne — The match was a double forfeit as neither team had the requisite six players.