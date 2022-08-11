9 ways to pamper your pup for National Dog Month

The idea of a story about “dog-friendly” places in Las Vegas stopped making sense around the time Fashion Show mall started allowing pets. So we’re taking a look at places where you can absolutely spoil your canine companions.

Now that people bring their dogs pretty much everywhere, any such listing would be the size of a phone book. (Kids, ask Alexa about those.)

So, in honor of National Dog Month, we’re taking a look at places where you can absolutely spoil your canine companions.

Get out and play

Dog parks around the valley can range from “make some core memories” to “here’s a patch of grass.” Henderson, though, went all out with The Bark Park at Heritage Park, 350 S. Racetrack Road.

The 5-acre park has dog runs, an agility course, a dogs-only splash pad, benches shaped like dog bones and Barkules, a 6-foot-tall, 18-foot-long puppy statue for your human children to play on.

Members only

Looking for something a little more exclusive? The Hydrant Club, 109 N. Ninth St., is a members-only facility where dogs can learn and play, as well as a 21-and-over social club for their humans. For dogs, there’s nearly 9,000 square feet of outdoor space with grass, shade trees and water features, and 3,000 square feet of climate-controlled indoor space. There’s also a concierge service. For humans, it’s a place for co-working and socializing.

Dine out

Many restaurants with outdoor dining areas allow pets, but there’s a massive difference between “allow” and “welcome.”

With locations at Town Square and Downtown Summerlin, Lazy Dog goes all out for its four-legged customers. Patio dining includes two menu options: a grilled hamburger patty bowl with brown rice and veggies and a grilled chicken breast bowl with brown rice and veggies. Water bowls are free.

Shake Shack carries the Bag O’ Bones, five ShackBurger dog biscuits made by Bocce’s Bakery in New York.

And as more and more restaurants are offering their versions of “pup cups” at their drive-thrus, all In-N-Out locations have a “pup patty” — an unsalted meat patty designed for dogs — on their secret menu.

The glamorous life

Treat your dog like the absolute star he or she is at Luxe Pet Hotels, 3480 Cavaretta Court. For the ultimate dog’s night out, the facility offers suites with a king-size memory foam mattress, a 42-inch TV and a webcam so you can watch your pet get pampered. All stays include a full day of play indoors, with options of an obstacle course and a treadmill, as well as the use of the outdoor play area with its dog pool and cabanas. While there, your dog will dine on artisanal treats as well as chicken, rice and vegetables cooked daily while drinking bottled water. Packages start at $80 a night for a standard room; this particular suite package is $210. A bath and massage are available for an additional fee, as is having your dog picked up and brought home in a Tesla or Audi.

Have a staycation

Don’t want your little buddy to have all the fun? Book a room at NoMad Las Vegas and one or two dogs, with a combined weight of less than 100 pounds, can stay with you. For free. That’s a big deal considering many resorts on the Strip charge $100 or more per dog, per night. At NoMad, your dog(s) also will receive a bowl, dog bed and treats.

Party with your pup

Six days a week, it’s a place for your dog to burn off some energy by playing indoors in a climate-controlled setting. On the seventh day, though, Barx Parx really lets loose. The facility, 8868 S. Eastern Ave., turns its lounge area up a notch from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays with the addition of beer, wine and cider for you to enjoy while you bond with your pet and other dog parents.

Meanwhile, 18bin offers Yappy Hour every weekday at 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Dogs are welcome from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, when appetizers are 50 percent off, as are wine and draft beer for the humans in attendance.

Treat them right

You’d probably stop behaving, too, if all you got in return was a bland dog biscuit.

Three Dog Bakery, 2110 N. Rampart Blvd., has a range of fresh-baked items, including a variety of “pupcakes,” personalized birthday cake cookies, a “Collie Cannoli” and its own take on a dog-friendly Choco Taco.

With three locations in the valley, Woof Gang Bakery makes cakes and cupcakes customized to your dog’s favorite tastes, as well as cookie birthday bouquets and “Barkcuterie Boards,” a variety of meat, cheese, dehydrated fruits and vegetables.

Adopt a sibling

There’s never a bad time to rescue a pet, but this month is a particularly good one. The Animal Foundation, 655 N. Mojave Road, is waiving adoption fees through Aug. 31 for animals at least 6 months old. As part of the annual Clear the Shelters event, fees won’t be collected for spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping or vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply. Adoptions are available each day beginning at 11 a.m. so you can bring home another brother or sister for your pups.

Mark your calendars

It’s about as close as you can get to doggie heaven.

Dog Daze of Summer returns to the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, on Sept. 10. Dogs weighing less than 30 pounds can swim from 7 to 8 a.m., followed by dogs between 30 and 65 pounds from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and dogs over 65 pounds from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is $5 per dog, and pre-registration is required.

A similar event, Doggie Paddle & Play, is scheduled for Sept. 24 at Black Mountain Aquatic Complex, 599 Greenway Road in Henderson. Dogs weighing 40 pounds or less can swim from 8 to 9:30 a.m., followed by dogs 41-89 pounds from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dogs 90 pounds and over from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. It’s $10 per dog in advance, $15 per dog at the event.

