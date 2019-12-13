Funding OK’d for Nevada summit on vaping, marijuana

The Interim Finance Committee of the Nevada Legislature on Friday approved funding for a statewide vaping and marijuana summit in the fall of 2020.

Funding for a statewide vaping and marijuana summit in the fall of 2020 has been approved. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

The purpose of the summit will be to “set the priorities and direction for Nevada in a directed and measurable strategic campaign for vaping and cannabis use,” according to documents supporting the request.

The summit will include national experts, university representatives, law enforcement, treatment and prevention agencies, and members of the public, among others.

The summit is estimated to cost about $125,000. The committee also approved additional funding “to fully and timely investigate the impacts of vaping and the cases of lung illness associated with e-cigarette use in Nevada.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

