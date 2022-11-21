Health district unveils needle-exchange vending machine

The machine, which also offers free naxolone and pregnancy tests, is meant to reduce HIV risk and treat opioid overdoses.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Health District will unveil at its headquarters Monday a vending machine with free kits aimed at reducing the the risk of HIV, protecting sexual health and treating opioid overdose.

The vending machine will carry sterile syringe kits, hygiene kits, wound care kits, hormone injection kits, safer sex kits, pregnancy tests and nasal naxolone kits at no cost to clients.

Naloxone is a medication used for emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.

The machine is located at the health district’s main public health center at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. This is the seventh location for the needle-exchange vending machines in Southern Nevada.

Similar machines are located in addiction treatment centers, community centers and primary care clinics. The machines are operated by the Trac-B/Impact Exchange Harm Reduction Program, the Las Vegas Valley’s only syringe services program.

The vending machine program was implemented through Nevada Senate Bill 410, effective in 2013. Syringe exchanges are used through the U.S., providing clean, sterile needles and encouraging users to drop off used needles, the health district said.

“Sharing needles remains a common practice among those who inject drugs and leads to an increased number of people with HIV or other bloodborne infections,” said District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen. “SNHD is proud to work with our partners in helping reduce the harmful effects of substance misuse.”

Nasal naloxone and fentanyl test strips continue to be available to the public at the health district’s Decatur Pharmacy. Self-administered HIV tests are available by mail via the Collect 2 Protect website at https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/programs/collect-2-protect/.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

