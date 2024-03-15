UNLV trained these medical students. Where are they going next?

The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine held its annual Match Day ceremony, where medical students learned where they will spend their residencies.

Medical student Sean Slattery celebrates with wife Megan after finding out where he will perform his residency during Match Day at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV in the Medical Education Building on Shadow Lane in Las Vegas Friday, March 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV medical students learned where they will take the next step in their journey to become doctors.

Medical schools across the country, including UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, held their Match Day on Friday for the class of 2024. Medical students learned where they will go for their residency training for the next 3-7 years.

UNLV said its 61 students were matched with programs in 18 states across the United States. The majority of the students — 57 percent — were matched with programs in Nevada, including the Valley Health System, Sunrise Health and UNLV’s program at University Medical Center and other locations in Southern Nevada.

During a Match Day ceremony before the students learned their assignments, Dr. Marc Kahn, dean of the medical school and vice president for health affairs at UNLV, urged the students who weren’t staying in Nevada to return after their residencies.

“This school was founded … really with the purpose of training doctors for the state of Nevada,” Kahn said. “We rank between 45th and 49th in every specialty of medicine. We’ve got to get more docs here.”

Thirty-one percent of the students matched in primary care specialties. Other top specialties included psychiatry (14.8 percent), anesthesiology (9.8 percent) and emergency medicine (8.2 percent).

