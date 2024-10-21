How to channel fall vibes in desert heat

We haven’t reached “sweater weather” yet in Las Vegas, but there are still many ways to channel the fall energy even while getting a sunburn.

It is time for fall, even if it may not feel like it. (Getty Images).

Fall: cool, crisp air and a hot cup of apple cider. But while the temperature in Las Vegas may be starting to cool down a bit, it has not yet reached the “sweater weather” one might typically associate with fall weather.

With Las Vegas being the growing city it is, many people who recently moved — especially those hailing from the east coast — may miss their hometown’s fall spirit. But not to fear. There are still many ways to channel the fall energy even while getting a sunburn. Here are a few ideas.

1. Pumpkin everything

No really, everything. One thing our consumer culture seems to get right is seasons. Walking into any store, you can find pumpkin coffee creamer, pumpkin oatmeal and even — especially useful to turn hot weather into fall — pumpkin ice cream.

Just taking a sip of your coffee, even if it needs to be iced, and tasting pumpkin can transport you to the fall of your dreams.

There are also several real life pumpkin patches you can visit, and you will not even need the usual discomfort of a sweater.

2. Decorate

Decorating is a key way to turn your world into that of Lorelai Gilmore, even if it is sometimes dozens of degrees warmer than Stars Hollow.

In addition to pumpkins and fake leaves, fall has a helpful holiday for decorating: Halloween. Make your home spooky with skeletons, spider webs and did we mention pumpkins?

Warm lights to tone your house down, scented candles and holiday music can also help turn your home into a fall fantasy.

4. Get creative with outfits

Sure, you may not be able to wear a lot of big cozy sweaters and flannels, but there are other ways to fall-ify your outfit. Boots and shorts are in, after all. And you can always put a flannel around your waist.

5. Head over to Mount Charleston

There may not be leaves on Las Vegas Boulevard, but the trails at Mount Charleston are always several degrees cooler, and before the snow hits, you can be sure to catch some beautiful foliage.

6. If all else fails, enjoy the sun

Even though it may not have the cozy fall vibes you miss, the desert has the wonderful advantage of sun. Go sunbathe by a pool and send pictures to your jealous friends in colder places.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.