82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Northwest Las Vegas orchard announces dates for pumpkin patch

Samuel Honig, 3, left, and his friend Deegan Dorudiani, 3, pull a wagon filled with pumpkins at ...
Samuel Honig, 3, left, and his friend Deegan Dorudiani, 3, pull a wagon filled with pumpkins at Gilcrease Orchard, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Sergeant Kevin Menon (Metropolitan Police Department)
‘Pattern of unlawful detentions’: Allegations revealed against Las Vegas officer
Spectators watch the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas ...
Turning it down: Sphere reduces sound to appease neighbors
This screen shot from video shows defendant Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus afte ...
Trial begins for man seen attacking Las Vegas judge on video
The land where the now-defunct Badlands Golf Course lies empty on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in ...
Las Vegas may ask Nevada Supreme Court to review another Badlands case
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2024 - 7:30 am
 

Those who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of fall now have another aspect to look forward to, as a beloved Las Vegas orchard has announced the dates for its upcoming fall harvest event.

Located in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley, Gilcrease Orchard announced that its facility will open for the fall harvest from Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Oct. 31. The venue will be open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

According to Gilcrease, this year’s festivities will include a real pumpkin patch, wagon rides, a corn maze, apple cider doughnuts and more.

Gilcrease notes that tickets will be required for entry, with weekdays costing $3 plus fees and weekends costing $5 plus fees.

Ticket sales for the fall festival will begin later this month. However, Gilcrease said there will be no refunds, no rescheduling and no on-site tickets.

For more information, visit thegilcreaseorchard.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST