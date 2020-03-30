Need cash now? 10 ways to make money fast

Whether you’re looking to make hundreds or thousands of extra dollars in a short time period, here are 10 gigs you can take on to make easy money and fatten up your wallet quickly.

Whether you need to reel in your spending or you just want to get ahead with your finances, consider picking up a side gig for extra cash flow. Become a virtual assistant, work as a human billboard or put your unique skills to use to earn more. If you’re wondering, “How can I make some quick cash?” keep reading.

1. Caterer

Earn $15 an hour

If you enjoy the bustle of serving food, catering is a flexible and good-paying job. Most of the assignments take place in the evenings and on weekends, so you can keep your day job.

You can find catering side gigs on Craigslist and Indeed or try calling local catering companies. Workers in the catering business make about $15 an hour depending on position and location, according to data from PayScale.

2. Online survey taker

Earn up to $16 an hour

It’s not the most exciting side hustle, but there is money to be made filling out online surveys. Many sites like InboxDollars and Swagbucks allow users to earn cash and gift cards. You can also contact the Columbia University Center for Decision Sciences to sign up for online research studies that pay $16 an hour.

3. Human billboard

Earn up to $20 an hour

You can start your own human billboard side business for $20 an hour, according to The Penny Hoarder. Human billboards are people who hold signs that promote everything from new home developments to tax prep services.

4. Virtual assistant

Earn up to $28 an hour

Rather than hire full-time employees, many companies and small-business owners employ virtual assistants to help out with day-to-day tasks.

You need to be flexible and prepared to take on tasks like scheduling, accounting, data entry, project organization and even social media management depending on company needs. Virtual assistants can work part time and make anywhere from $10 to $28 per hour, according to PayScale.

5. Freelancer

Earn more than $5 per project

Fiverr is a great place for first-time freelancers looking to build experience and their portfolios. From logo design and animation to editing and voiceover work, you can find tasks suited to your skills.

Prices start at just $5 per project. Once you accumulate feedback, referrals and experience, you can start charging much more, however. Some people have taken their Fiverr gigs full time and make as much as $900 per project, according to The Penny Hoarder.

6. User tester

Earn $10 per assignment

If you have 20 minutes to spare, you can make a quick $10 on UserTesting. The company pays people to visit websites and apps, complete sets of tasks and give opinions on the experience. You’re essentially being paid to provide feedback and record audio of your reaction to an ad, product or website.

To start, you’ll only need a computer, internet connection and microphone. Not bad for a sweet online side hustle.

7. Mystery shopper

Earn up to $25 per shopping trip

Many stores pay individuals to pose as customers and provide feedback on aspects like cleanliness and customer service. These “mystery shoppers” are paid a fee and reimbursed for any purchases made. A typical salary ranges from $8 to $25 per shopping trip, according to The Penny Hoarder.

Mystery shopping is a popular way to make money on the side, but there are scammers out there who take advantage of the system. Never pay to join a mystery shopping company — it’s supposed to pay you.

8. Pet sitter

Earn more than $250 a month

Love animals? Sign up to watch pets while their owners are out of town. Pet sitting sites such as Rover.com connect pet owners with sitters for a cut — 15% to 20% — of the sitter’s earnings paid by client users, according to Los Angeles Business Journal. At Rover, part-time pet sitters make about $900 a month, and sitters who work just a few times a month can make about $250, according to the New York Post.

9. Ride-share driver

Earn more than $350 a month

Driving for Uber or Lyft is one of the hottest side hustles out there right now. You can pick your own schedule, earn as much as you need and even rent or lease a car through the ride-share company. You can also use your car to work as a part-time delivery driver for Amazon Flex.

The average Uber driver makes $364 a month, The Street reported.

10. Errand runner

Earn up to $7,000 a month

Sign up for TaskRabbit and you can make extra money on the side doing other people’s chores and odd jobs like mowing lawns and building Ikea furniture. You get to choose the jobs you take.

TaskRabbit does charge a $25 registration fee, but if you become an elite tasker, you could make serious cash. Jamie Viggiano, vice president of marketing for TaskRabbit, told Money that roughly 10% to 15% of taskers earn $6,000 to $7,000 a month.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: