Downtown Summerlin to open ‘retro-inspired’ outdoor roller-skating rink

(Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2025 - 1:54 pm
 

Lace up: Downtown Summerlin is opening its first outdoor roller-skating rink.

The “retro-inspired” Roller Rink on The Lawn — the same spot as Summerlin’s holiday ice-skating rink — will be open starting Friday, Feb. 14 through Monday, May 5.

The rink includes an “old-school” photo booth, along with snacks and refreshments available for purchase, Summerlin said in a news release Thursday.

“Given the success of The Rock Rink during the holidays, it’s a perfect transition and use of space for early spring. We can’t wait!” Downtown Summerlin’s senior marketing director Halee Harczynski said in a statement.

Tickets are $20 per person for a 75-minute skate, and includes a skate rental. Guests can skate Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Reservations, including for private events, will be available at Summerlin.com at a later date.

 

