Parking lots at Reid International are filling up
If you’re planning to fly out of Las Vegas for the long Thanksgiving weekend, be warned. Some parking lots at Harry Reid International Airport are already full.
🚨AIRPORT PARKING UPDATE🚨
It's 4:45 a.m. on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving:
⛔️Terminal 1 Long Term – closed
⛔️Terminal 3 Economy – closed
✅ Terminal 3 Long Term – open
To learn more about parking options visit: https://t.co/97EvyUqocw
— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) November 23, 2022
Terminal 1 long term and Terminal 3 economy were at capacity as of 4:45 a.m., according to the airport. Terminal 3 long term was open.
This weekend is expected to one of the busiest in the last 20 years, according to AAA Nevada.
