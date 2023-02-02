36°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Savvy Senior: What are IRS tax filing requirements for retirees?

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
February 2, 2023 - 7:33 am
 
For most people, it is pretty straightforward. If your 2022 gross income was below the threshol ...
For most people, it is pretty straightforward. If your 2022 gross income was below the threshold for your filing status and age, you may not have to file. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. — Recently Retired

Dear Recently: Whether you are required to file a federal income tax return this year will depend on how much you earned last year, as well as the source of the income, your age and filing status.

Here’s a rundown of this tax season’s IRS tax filing requirement thresholds:

Single: $12,950 ($14,700 if 65 or older by Jan. 1, 2022).

Married filing jointly: $25,900 ($27,300 if you or your spouse is 65 or older; or $28,700 if you’re both over 65).

Married filing separately: $5 at any age.

Head of household: $19,400 ($21,150 if 65 or older).

Qualifying widow(er) with dependent child: $25,900 ($27,300 if 65 or older).

For most people, it is pretty straightforward. If your 2022 gross income — which includes all taxable income, not counting your Social Security benefits, unless you are married and filing separately — was below the threshold for your filing status and age, you may not have to file. But if it’s over, you will.

To get a detailed breakdown on federal filing requirements, along with information on taxable and nontaxable income, call the IRS at 800-829-3676 and ask them to mail you a free copy of “1040 and 1040-SR Instructions for Tax Year 2022,” or you can see it online at IRS.gov/pub/irs-pdf/i1040gi.pdf.

Other financial situations

Be aware that there are other financial situations that can require you to file a tax return, even if your gross income falls below the IRS filing requirements. For example, if you earned more than $400 from self-employment in 2022, owe any special taxes such as an alternative minimum tax, or get premium tax credits because you, your spouse or a dependent is enrolled in a Health Insurance Marketplace plan, you’ll need to file.

You’ll also need to file if you’re receiving Social Security benefits and one-half of your benefits plus your other gross income and any tax-exempt interest exceeds $25,000, or $32,000 if you’re married and filing jointly.

To figure all this out, the IRS offers an online tax tool that asks a series of questions that will help determine if you’re required to file or if you should file because you’re due a refund. It takes less than 15 minutes to complete.

You can access this tool at IRS.gov/Help/ITA — click on “Do I Need to File a Tax Return?” Or you can get assistance by calling the IRS helpline at 800-829-1040.

Tax preparation help

If you do need to file a tax return, you can do so for free at IRS.gov/FreeFile if your 2022 adjusted gross income was below $73,000.

Or, if you need some help, contact the Tax Counseling for the Elderly program. Sponsored by the IRS, TCE provides free tax preparation and counseling to middle- and low-income taxpayers 60 and older. Call 800-906-9887 or visit IRS.treasury.gov/freetaxprep to locate services near you.

You can also get tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service. Call 888-227-7669 or visit AARP.org/findtaxhelp for more information. You don’t have to be an AARP member to use this service.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Savvy Senior: What are IRS tax filing requirements for retirees?
Savvy Senior: What are IRS tax filing requirements for retirees?
2
7 fruits that experts recommend eating weekly for better health
7 fruits that experts recommend eating weekly for better health
3
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
4
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
5
Doctors break down 7 common types of heart conditions
Doctors break down 7 common types of heart conditions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Heart disease comprises a range of conditions that affect the cardiovascular system, including ...
Doctors break down 7 common types of heart conditions
By Emily Vogel Parade

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, with heart conditions affecting more and more people each year. For February, American Heart Month, here’s a look at seven types of heart problems.

If you are in your 50s, staying physically active and maintaining good nutrition with proper am ...
Osteoporosis more prevalent in women but can also affect men
By Jason Howland Mayo Clinic News Network

Worldwide, 1 in 3 women over age 50 will experience a bone fracture due to osteoporosis, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. But 1 in 5 men over age 50 will have the same issue.

Children are more susceptible to ear infections because of the size of their eustachian tubes. ...
Why are some kids prone to ear infections?
By Dr. Luke Andera Mayo Clinic News Network

Ear infections often are a direct result of a common cold, allergy or other upper respiratory illness. These illnesses are more common during the winter, so ear infections also are more common this time of year.

Although doctors and their patients have found some real-world success in deploying smartphones ...
Will your smartphone be the next doctor’s office?
By Hannah Norman | Kaiser Health News

The same devices used to take selfies and type out tweets are being repurposed and commercialized for quick access to information needed for monitoring a patient’s health.

Jason Segel in "Shrinking," premiering January 27, 2023, on Apple TV+. (Beth Dubber/A ...
Jason Segel confronts mental health ‘stigma’
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

In his new series “Shrinking,” Segel portrays “psychological vigilante” Jimmy Laird, a brutally honest therapist who is dealing with a full emotional plate.

Medicare does allow those turning 65 with employer benefits to delay Medicare Part B enrollment ...
Toni Says: How can I stop my Medicare Part B?
By Toni King Toni Says

Social Security must interview you to terminate Medicare Parts A or B, and you can do so by calling your local Social Security office.

More stories for you
Toni Says: Can RMDs raise your Medicare premiums?
Toni Says: Can RMDs raise your Medicare premiums?
Savvy Senior: What happens if you work while receiving Social Security?
Savvy Senior: What happens if you work while receiving Social Security?
Savvy Senior: Important steps to take when a loved one dies
Savvy Senior: Important steps to take when a loved one dies
Savvy Senior: How to cover dental care in retirement
Savvy Senior: How to cover dental care in retirement
Toni Says: How can I stop my Medicare Part B?
Toni Says: How can I stop my Medicare Part B?
EDITORIAL: IRS gets financial windfall, but keeps same old stripes
EDITORIAL: IRS gets financial windfall, but keeps same old stripes