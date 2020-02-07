1 injured in residential hotel fire in downtown Las Vegas
One person was injured in a fire at a downtown Las Vegas residential motel Friday morning.
Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m. in a third-floor room at the Bridger Inn Hotel, 301 S. Main St. at Bridger Avenue.
The fire was extinguished in a manner of minutes, but one person suffered burn injuries to their leg and was taken to a hospital.
Main Street was blocked off from Lewis Avenue to Bridger and several occupants of the hotel were evacuated as precaution.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
