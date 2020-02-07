1 injured in residential hotel fire in downtown Las Vegas

One person was injured in a fire at a downtown Las Vegas residential motel Friday morning.

Fire injures one at Bridger Inn Hotel in downtown Las Vegas (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was taken to a hospital with a burn injury after a fire in a third-floor room at the Bridger Inn Hotel early Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People evacuated from the Bridger Inn Hotel, 301 N. Bridger St., watch firefighters after a fire in a room injured one person early Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People evacuated from the Bridger Inn Hotel, 301 N. Bridger St., watch firefighters after a fire in a room injured one person early Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m. in a third-floor room at the Bridger Inn Hotel, 301 S. Main St. at Bridger Avenue.

The fire was extinguished in a manner of minutes, but one person suffered burn injuries to their leg and was taken to a hospital.

Main Street was blocked off from Lewis Avenue to Bridger and several occupants of the hotel were evacuated as precaution.

