2 killed in south Las Vegas Valley crash; DUI suspected

Two men were killed in a suspected DUI crash Saturday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called about 9:05 a.m. to the crash at Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway, Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said. Investigators believe that a GMC pickup truck traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard struck a Honda Pilot that was attempting to turn onto westbound St. Rose Parkway.

“Witnesses did state that the white GMC pickup failed to obey the red light, traveling into the intersection and striking the Honda Pilot,” Wellman said.

The man driving the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. A man who was a passenger in the car was flown to University Medical Center, where he died, she said.

The truck’s driver was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. He has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

“Two people lost their life today because possibly someone made the poor decision to drive impaired,” Wellman said.

The Highway Patrol said drivers should expect the roads to remain closed until about 2:30 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

