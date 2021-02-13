66°F
2 killed in south Las Vegas Valley crash; DUI suspected

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2021 - 10:14 am
 
Updated February 13, 2021 - 12:21 pm
Police investigate a fatal crash Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A street is blocked by police after a fatal crash Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol investigate a suspected DUI crash that left 2 people dead at the intersection of West Saint Rose Parkway and South Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol investigate a suspected DUI crash that left 2 people dead at the intersection of West Saint Rose Parkway and South Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol investigate a suspected DUI crash that left 2 people dead at the intersection of West Saint Rose Parkway and South Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Police investigate a fatal crash Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway. (Elliot Bauman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men were killed in a suspected DUI crash Saturday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called about 9:05 a.m. to the crash at Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway, Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said. Investigators believe that a GMC pickup truck traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard struck a Honda Pilot that was attempting to turn onto westbound St. Rose Parkway.

“Witnesses did state that the white GMC pickup failed to obey the red light, traveling into the intersection and striking the Honda Pilot,” Wellman said.

The man driving the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. A man who was a passenger in the car was flown to University Medical Center, where he died, she said.

The truck’s driver was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. He has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

“Two people lost their life today because possibly someone made the poor decision to drive impaired,” Wellman said.

The Highway Patrol said drivers should expect the roads to remain closed until about 2:30 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

