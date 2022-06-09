2nd child dies from drowning in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police urge pool safety this summer in light of repeated tragedies.

A 2-year-old girl pulled from a Las Vegas pool on Friday has died, Las Vegas police said.

The youth is one of two children to die in drowning incidents that unfolded in Las Vegas in a 24-hour time span.

In the first, police said the girl was found in a pool at a mobile home park near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue at 8:20 p.m. The child was initially hospitalized in critical condition. Police said the toddler died on Tuesday.

On Saturday, a 6-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in a neighborhood near El Capitan Way and Brent Lane. He was pronounced dead at Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.

The fatalities have prompted police to remind Las Vegas Valley residents about the importance of pool and drowning safety. Police said child drownings are preventable by following the “three Ps of pool safety: patrol, protect and prepare.”

Police said:

— Child swimmers should have adult supervision at all times.

— Fencing, alarms, locks and other safety measures can provide a “defensive barrier” between children and pools.

— Adults should “create a plan ahead of time” by taking CPR classes and enrolling children in swimming lessons.

