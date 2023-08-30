92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
East Valley

Coroner IDs teen killed in crash with police cruiser

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 8:48 am
 
Updated August 30, 2023 - 9:33 am
A GoFund Me page for Gene Ashley-Aragon, 17, of Las Vegas who died on Aug. 28 after a crash wit ...
A GoFund Me page for Gene Ashley-Aragon, 17, of Las Vegas who died on Aug. 28 after a crash with a Metro vehicle. (GoFundMe)
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a teen who died after crashing into a police vehicle.

Gene Ashley-Aragon, 17, of Las Vegas died Monday evening from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Ashley-Aragon was driving a 2001 Buick LeSabre around 6:20 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway when police said he ran a red light and crashed into a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle.

The teen died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Police said the officer suffered minor injuries.

An online fundraiser posted Tuesday night by the boy’s father said friends called the teen Gino. He was attending school online and had just started a new job.

“We live down the street from the intersection that took my 17 year old son’s life,” his father wrote.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders keep 3 QBs on roster; complete list of cuts
Raiders keep 3 QBs on roster; complete list of cuts
2
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
3
NV Energy’s customers in Southern Nevada to foot bill in recovery plan
NV Energy’s customers in Southern Nevada to foot bill in recovery plan
4
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
5
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Is Lake Mead water safe to drink?
By / RJ

Before it hits a glass, water taken directly from Lake Mead, the Colorado River or the underground water table must run through two Southern Nevada Water Authority facilities.

 
Arrest made after pedestrian hit by 2 cars
By / RJ

Victor Morales, 55, is accused of DUI in connection with a July 10 crash with a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a second car.

More stories
Boy killed after crashing into police vehicle in east valley
Boy killed after crashing into police vehicle in east valley
3 victims of fiery fatal crash on US Highway 95 identified
3 victims of fiery fatal crash on US Highway 95 identified
Coroner ID’s 9-year-old killed in crash
Coroner ID’s 9-year-old killed in crash
Driver dies weeks after central Las Vegas crash
Driver dies weeks after central Las Vegas crash
Driver dies 2 weeks after southwest valley crash
Driver dies 2 weeks after southwest valley crash
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas