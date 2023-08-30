Coroner IDs teen killed in crash with police cruiser

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a teen who died after crashing into a police vehicle Monday night.

A GoFund Me page for Gene Ashley-Aragon, 17, of Las Vegas who died on Aug. 28 after a crash with a Metro vehicle. (GoFundMe)

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gene Ashley-Aragon, 17, of Las Vegas died Monday evening from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Ashley-Aragon was driving a 2001 Buick LeSabre around 6:20 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway when police said he ran a red light and crashed into a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle.

The teen died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Police said the officer suffered minor injuries.

An online fundraiser posted Tuesday night by the boy’s father said friends called the teen Gino. He was attending school online and had just started a new job.

“We live down the street from the intersection that took my 17 year old son’s life,” his father wrote.

