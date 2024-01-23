Coroner releases cause of death for teen found at Las Vegas middle school

Evelin Casas-Hernandez was found dead Nov. 7 around 6:20 a.m. on the grounds of Harney Middle School.

Family and friends gathered at Hollywood Park for a vigil to remember Evelin Casas, 16, whose body was found on the grounds of Harney Middle School on Tuesday morning. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday ruled that a 16-year-old girl’s death last year was an accident.

The coroner’s office said she died from blunt head and neck trauma with the other significant condition causing death being ethanol intoxication.

A Metropolitan Police Department statement at the time said the death was being investigated by the homicide section.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said detectives believe Casas-Hernandez climbed a fence at a nearby park and fell.

“We’re having ongoing conversations with the family,” McMahill said. “It looks like a horrible accident.”

McMahill noted that at the time of the interview that the coroner had not yet ruled on the cause and manner of death. He said he was aware of speculation from the girl’s loved ones that her death was related to fights or bullying.

“We’ve heard all the same things that you have and there’s lots of questions that we have to ask and answer,” McMahill said.

