‘Drunk killed dad’ graffiti appears after bicyclist hit in Las Vegas

At the site of a recent crash that killed a bicyclist in the eastern Las Vegas Valley, a message scrawled across a crumbling brick wall levels an accusation against the driver in bold, black letters: “Drunk killed dad.”

Graffiti at the cross streets of Indios and Mountain Vista reads "drunk killed dad" in Las Vegas, Monday, May 7, 2018. Rachel Aston / Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Graffiti at the cross streets of Indios and Mountain Vista reads "drunk killed dad" in Las Vegas, Monday, May 7, 2018. Rachel Aston / Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Graffiti at the cross streets of Indios and Mountain Vista reads "drunk killed dad" in Las Vegas, Monday, May 7, 2018. Rachel Aston / Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Graffiti at the cross streets of Indios and Mountain Vista reads "drunk killed dad" in Las Vegas, Monday, May 7, 2018. Rachel Aston / Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Graffiti at the cross streets of Indios and Mountain Vista reads "drunk killed dad" in Las Vegas, Monday, May 7, 2018. Rachel Aston / Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

At the site of a recent crash that killed a bicyclist in the eastern Las Vegas Valley, a message scrawled across a crumbling brick wall levels an accusation against the driver in bold, black letters: “Drunk killed dad.”

The wall, which was damaged in the deadly accident, remained taped off by yellow police tape on Monday, more than a week after the crash. It wasn’t clear who spray-painted the message.

Jason David Eckert, 44, died April 29 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center of multiple blunt force injuries. He was hospitalized in critical condition a day earlier after being struck by a suspected impaired driver while riding his bike with his wife and 8-year-old son on Mountain Vista Street, near Indios Avenue, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified the driver as 40-year-old Danesmin Solis-Cortea of Seattle. He “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a press release, and was booked April 28 into the Clark County Detention Center. It was not clear Monday what charges he was facing.

Metro’s fatal detail said Solis-Cortea was speeding west on Indios Avenue and ran a stop sign. Police said Eckert and his family were crossing the street on their bicycles when Solis-Cortea’s Dodge Intrepid struck Eckert before crashing into the wall on the west side of the roadway. Eckert’s wife, Genevieve Steffan, and his son, Avaram, were not injured, police said.

Solis-Cortea suffered only minor injuries.

Eckert was an organ donor, according to his obituary in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“On the day of his death, he was able to give life to two people with the donation of both kidneys,” the obituary said.

He attended Chaparral High School. Before he died, Eckert worked as a production assistant and stage hand for private stage and party coordinators across the valley, it said.

Eckert’s death was the 40th traffic fatality investigated by Metro’s fatal detail this year. Eckert was preceded in death by his birth father, Joe; adoptive father, David; and two brothers, Michael and Greg. He leaves behind his wife and son; mother, Debbie; three brothers, Scott, Travis and Nick; sister, Roxanne; and his grandparents.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

36.120284, -115.076071