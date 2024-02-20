Human remains found near Frenchman Mountain
Human remains were found Monday near Frenchman Mountain, Las Vegas police and the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed.
A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said in an email that police responded to the discovery of a body near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road.
Police said a medical report was taken pending the coroner’s investigation.
“At this time, nothing appears to be suspicious,” the spokesperson said.
