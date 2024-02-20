58°F
East Valley

Human remains found near Frenchman Mountain

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2024 - 3:48 pm
 
Updated February 20, 2024 - 4:06 pm
Frenchman Mountain in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Human remains were found Monday near Frenchman Mountain, Las Vegas police and the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said in an email that police responded to the discovery of a body near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road.

Police said a medical report was taken pending the coroner’s investigation.

“At this time, nothing appears to be suspicious,” the spokesperson said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

