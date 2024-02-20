Human remains found near Frenchman Mountain

Human remains were found Monday near Frenchman Mountain, Las Vegas police and the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed.

Frenchman Mountain in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said in an email that police responded to the discovery of a body near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road.

Police said a medical report was taken pending the coroner’s investigation.

“At this time, nothing appears to be suspicious,” the spokesperson said.

