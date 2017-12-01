Man in wheelchair killed in east Las Vegas crash identified

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who died Monday after he was hit by a vehicle in the east valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said 70-year-old Bruce Keller was crossing Desert Inn Road east of Eastern Avenue in a wheelchair when he was struck by a 2002 Dodge Neon.

Police said Keller, who was not in a marked crosswalk, was thrown from the chair and later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The driver of the Dodge stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

On Nov. 21, 49-year-old Albert Marquez was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver near the same intersection while crossing in a wheelchair.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.