Victim in Las Vegas’ first traffic-related fatality of 2019 ID’d

A man who was hit and killed by a car Wednesday night in the east Las Vegas Valley was identified Thursday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was Nathan Burgess, 38, the coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police were called about just before 7 p.m. to East Charleston Boulevard and Colbath Street, east of Nellis Boulevard, where a man had been struck by a car, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin said at the scene.

The man was standing in the far left westbound lane of Charleston when he was hit by a 2004 Mazda 3, police wrote in a release at the time.

Police initially said the man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Burgess’s death marked the first traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2019, according to police.

The 25-year-old Las Vegas man driving the Mazda stayed at the scene and police did not believe he was impaired, the release said.

