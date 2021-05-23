57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Education

About the ‘Unforgettable Class of 2021’ project

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2021 - 12:01 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Class of 2021 has an important story to tell.

The Review-Journal is giving some of this year’s finest graduates a place to tell it.

To gather memories and impressions from the Las Vegas Valley’s second graduating class of the pandemic era, the Review-Journal reached out to every public, private and charter high school in Clark County — nearly 100 in all.

Our request to each principal: Nominate one deserving, graduating senior to represent the school and class in a special project with a title derived from a moniker students chose themselves: “The Forgotten Class of 2021.”

We are calling our tribute “The Unforgettable Class of 2021,” a title designed to reflect both the sacrifices graduates made and the strength they exhibited during an educational year like no other.

“A great many of the valley’s graduates attended school solely through a computer, from home, for more than a year. Some will graduate after not seeing the inside of a classroom for roughly the final one-third of their high school years,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “Those who were able to attend school in person, like their online-only peers, still dealt with restrictions, canceled activities and less social interaction. Despite these challenges, they overwhelmingly rose to the occasion.”

We asked each nominee to fill out a questionnaire about their experiences so our readers could hear firsthand what it was like to suddenly be thrust into distance learning and to deal with the isolation and losses that became part of their legacy. Each nominee was invited to have a portrait taken by a Review-Journal staff photographer. (Some students completed the questionnaire but did not have their portrait taken.)

The response to our request was incredible, with nearly 84 percent of the schools we contacted participating, including 91 percent of public and charter schools.

We sincerely hope that through their words, you will reach a greater understanding of what it was like to be a high school senior in a year when the “forgotten” became the “unforgettable.”

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter. Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
RJ investigation prompts state Senate GOP to demand audit of Cegavske censure vote
RJ investigation prompts state Senate GOP to demand audit of Cegavske censure vote
2
Activists with ties to Proud Boys may seek leadership of Clark County GOP
Activists with ties to Proud Boys may seek leadership of Clark County GOP
3
Blackballed! Assemblywoman can’t vote because of mask rule.
Blackballed! Assemblywoman can’t vote because of mask rule.
4
Gun groups, progressives don’t want cops policing casino gun ban
Gun groups, progressives don’t want cops policing casino gun ban
5
Nevada Legislature OKs school funding bill, bans ‘ghost guns’
Nevada Legislature OKs school funding bill, bans ‘ghost guns’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV campus (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV updates campus mask policy
By / RJ

The university made the announcement Thursday, citing new guidance from the Nevada System of Higher Education. But the higher education system hasn’t yet announced any change.

Read More