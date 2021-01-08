59°F
Another technical issue disrupts distance learning at CCSD

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2021 - 10:04 am
 
Updated January 8, 2021 - 10:56 am
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Some Clark County School District teachers and students on Friday reported technical issues with Google Meet, the service used for live classes throughout the district, the third time this week distance learning has been disrupted by online outages.

The issues, which were reported early in the morning, were resolved around 10:30 a.m., according to the district.

An earlier message was sent to families on ParentLink.

“Today, the Clark County School District has been advised that Google Meet services are intermittently available for teachers and students. Google representatives are working to correct the issue as soon as possible.”

Earlier this week, some classes also experienced log-in issues with Canvas, the primary platform for posting course material at the district, over two days. A representative for the company said they believe the issue has been resolved.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

