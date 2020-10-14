CCSD board to hear transition plan for hybrid instruction

The Clark County school board will hear a plan next week to transition the district to a hybrid instructional model over the coming months, according to a district statement.

The Clark County school board will hear a plan next week to transition the district to a hybrid instructional model over the coming months, according to a district statement released Wednesday.

A timeline for when staff and students might return was not included in the statement, and reference materials for the Oct. 22 board meeting have yet to be posted.

The board voted in July to approve distance learning for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, with regular updates on health data related to reopening schools. While cases of COVID-19 in the community were in a downward trend as of the Sept. 24 meeting, they had crept up again by last Thursday’s meeting, according to Southern Nevada Health District Officer Fermin Leguen.

At Thursday’s meeting, and in a follow-up video to staff on Friday, Superintendent Jesus Jara said he was considering a plan to have “essential staff” return to school buildings, referencing a need to monitor students struggling with mental health.

“We’re not ready to open up, as our health data is not allowing us to do that,” Jara said in the video. “But we must continue to find ways to address the mental health crisis that our children are facing.”

