CCSD enrollment shrinks by 10K amid distance learning

The Clark County School District has approximately 10,000 fewer students enrolled for the 2020-21 school year than it did last year, according to official enrollment numbers released Tuesday.

A total of 307,210 students are enrolled this fall, compared with 317,893 last year, the district said in an email statement. It was the third straight decline in enrollment since the district reached a recent peak of 321,648 students in 2017-18, according to district data.

The official count of students impacts the district’s per-pupil funding allocation, and will be translated to the school level as the so-called strategic budgeting process begins this week.

Since the district switched to distance learning for the beginning of the school year, concerns have grown that an exodus of families would leave schools severely underfunded and understaffed should those students choose to return when schools reopen.

“This week principals will be provided with updated strategic budget allocations based on a number of factors, including enrollment,” said the statement from the school district.

“As a regular part of our budget process, schools determine what staffing adjustments they need to make as a result of their enrollment data after count day. This could be an increase or decrease of staffing,” the statement said. “If they need less staff, they ‘surplus’ the teacher or support professional.”

The statement added that surplused teachers can then select from available positions within the district for which they are qualified.

