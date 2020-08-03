CCSD reopening guide provides answers about return to school

The Clark County School District has launched a family guide ahead of the return to schools on Aug. 24.

Clark County School District Administrative Center is seen in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Available on the CCSD website, it covers expectations for distance learning and provides information on registration, internet access and meal distribution. A Spanish guide is still being finalized, according to the district, but families who need more information can contact conectaCCSD@nv.ccsd.net.

Device distribution will begin the week of Aug. 3, according to the guide, and families should expect to hear directly from their schools about where to get one. Prekindergarten students and students in special education programs will receive iPads for distance learning.

The guide also includes a Wi-Fi directory of locations providing free internet access to students throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Alternate educational plans will be determined for students without connectivity, according to the guide.

The district will continue food service at its current distribution locations until the start of school, but the parameters of the program will change after school resumes to meet federal guidelines.

Students or parents will need to come to school campuses to pick up meals and provide proof that their student is enrolled at a CCSD school, according to the guide.

Free breakfast is available to all CCSD students, but families will either need to pay for lunch or apply for a meal benefit, unless they attend a school that offers free meals to all students.

Transportation plans for students to ride the bus to receive their meals are under review, according to the guide.

