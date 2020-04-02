CCSD rethinking graduation ceremonies in light of COVID-19 shutdown

Superintendent Jesus Jara said the district and principals are working to find a way for seniors to graduate but added, “I don’t know what it’s going to look like.”

Clark County School District (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Graduation appears to be up in the air for 2020 seniors in the Clark County School District after Superintendent Jesus Jara said Thursday that it is unclear how those ceremonies will be held.

In a video message to students on Thursday, Jara said the district and site principals are working to find a way for seniors to graduate from CCSD and their individual schools.

“I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I don’t know what it’s going to look like, but what I can tell you is that we are going to find a way to recognize (you) for your phenomenal accomplishments,” Jara said in the video.

Asked whether Jara’s message should be taken to mean that graduation ceremonies will not go on as planned, district representatives directed the Review-Journal to an FAQ sheet posted online that shows graduation ceremonies are still scheduled.

Jara commended seniors for their resilience after growing up in a post-9/11 world and living through the Route 91 shooting early into their high school careers.

“You have gone from celebrating the best part of your life, your high school senior year, to living in a world where we’re quarantined, in a virtual world,” Jara said.

In an accompanying note, Jara said the district will keep students informed as plans progress.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.