CCSD superintendent fields questions on school reopening
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara took questions about the district’s reopening plan in a virtual town hall Monday afternoon.
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara was to field questions about the district’s reopening plan in a virtual town hall set to start Monday at 4:30 p.m.
The CCSD school board approved the district’s reopening plan last week, but added a condition that further details must come back before the board.
The town hall is hosted by Trustee Lola Brooks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.