CCSD to provide board with update on distance learning plan

The Clark County School District board will hear an update on the district’s plan to conduct distance learning following an order by Gov. Steve Sisolak to keep schools closed.

The Clark County School District board will hear a presentation on the district’s plan to conduct distance learning following an order by Gov. Steve Sisolak to keep school buildings closed for the remainder of the school year.

The district also is expected to continue its meal distribution for students, and officials are expected to provide an update on the number of two-way communications with students last week, one measure of how many students are staying engaged during the closure.

One detail of the end-of-the-year plan announced earlier in the day states that students’ third-quarter grades will become their fourth-quarter grades and remain open for adjustments for the rest of the year.

The board will also hear a presentation on the district’s tentative budget, as well as uncertainties related to the impacts of COVID-19 that may affect CCSD through 2021.

A final item on the agenda, for informational purposes only, is a listing of the 221 teachers who will not return to CCSD after the end of the year, with the majority of the reasons given citing retirement.

CCSD Thursday also announced the appointment of Brenda Larsen-Mitchell as deputy superintendent of schools following the departure of Diane Gullett for a new job as a superintendent in Florida.

