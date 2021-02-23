CCSD’s Jara answers parents’ questions on social media

Kindergarten teacher Suzy Huffer prepares her classroom at McDoniel Elementary School in Henderson Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kindergarten teacher Suzy Huffer prepares her classroom at McDoniel Elementary School in Henderson Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kindergarten teacher Suzy Huffer prepares a student box including personal face mask at McDoniel Elementary School in Henderson Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Whitney Huffer, a specialized program teaching assistant, prepares the special needs classroom at McDoniel Elementary School in Henderson Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Teacher Adonna Miller prepare the special needs classroom at McDoniel Elementary School in Henderson Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kindergartner Nicholas Osadchuk, 6, does a "practice run" in preparation for the reopening of school as his teacher Suzy Huffer, mother Maria and sister Isabella, 3, look on at McDoniel Elementary School in Henderson Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chris Zayas, Goolsby, preschool teacher assistant, and Goolsby Elementary School assistant principal, Magdalena Casillas, prepare to spray social distancing markers at Goolsby Elementary School as they prepare for the return of staff on Feb. 22 and the return of students on March 1, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chris Zayas, Goolsby, preschool teacher assistant, sprays social distancing markers as Danny Eichelberger, right, Goolsby Elementary School principal and assistant principal Magdalena Casillas, center, look on at Goolsby Elementary School, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara answered questions Monday from district families in a virtual Q&A session.

The session was part of a series hosted on the CCSD Parents Facebook group and moderated by Rebecca Garcia, Andrea Cole and Rebecca Colbert.

The district called teachers and essential staff back to classrooms Monday, with students due to return on March 1 under a hybrid instructional model.

