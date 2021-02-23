CCSD’s Jara answers parents’ questions on social media
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara answered questions Monday from district families in a virtual Q&A session.
The session was part of a series hosted on the CCSD Parents Facebook group and moderated by Rebecca Garcia, Andrea Cole and Rebecca Colbert.
The district called teachers and essential staff back to classrooms Monday, with students due to return on March 1 under a hybrid instructional model.
