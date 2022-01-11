Clark County schools taking ‘5-day pause’ due to staffing issues

The Clark County School District announced Tuesday there won’t be classes from Friday through Jan. 19 due to staffing shortages spurred by high COVID-19 case rates.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District announced Tuesday that it’s canceling classes from Friday until Jan. 19 due to “extreme staffing shortages” caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The district called the break a “five-day pause.”

Employees will participate in a staff development day Friday, and all staff assigned to work Jan. 18 must work from home.

All school activities and athletics are canceled from Friday through Jan. 18.

The nation’s fifth-largest school district, with more than 300,000 students and 40,000 staff, resumed in-person classes on Jan. 4 after winter break.

It was already grappling with a worsening staff shortage before the more-contagious omicron variant of the new coronavirus piled on. The district reported above average absence rates over the first days of school.

On Wednesday, the district had 1,643 employee absences and an 83 percent student attendance rate. On Thursday, slightly more employees — 1,875 — were out and the student rate remained about the same.

Those absences are due to all reasons, including vacation and sick time, and the district hasn’t specified how many are due to COVID-19-related illnesses or quarantines.

Attendance rates since Thursday haven’t yet been released by the district.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.