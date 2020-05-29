Clark County schools to move to Phase Two of reopening June 8

Under the plan announced Friday, some staff will return to district offices under social distancing guidelines, while much work will continue to be done online or by phone.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County School District will move into Phase Two of its reopening plan June 8, with some staff returning to school offices under social distancing guidelines.

The majority of work will still be done online and by telephone, but the district will allow some necessary in-person appointments, according to a statement from the district Friday.

“While CCSD seeks to increase the level of responsiveness to our community, we must maintain strict adherence to social distancing and workplace safety requirements,” the statement said.

Buildings will remain closed to students during this phase, and school sports and other activities will remain suspended.

District work-related and student travel also remains restricted, according to the statement, but “any requirements related to returning from personal travel have been lifted.”

The district has not yet announced plans for the next school year.

