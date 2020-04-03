Classes at Nevada universities to remain online through summer term

Classes at Nevada’s public colleges and universities will remain virtual through the summer term, according to Thom Reilly, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Nevada System of Higher Education's Chancellor Thom Reilly (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Classes at Nevada’s public colleges and universities will remain virtual through the summer term, according to new direction from Chancellor Thom Reilly issued Thursday.

“We will reopen physical access to our campuses and facilities as soon as the Governor declares it safe to do so,” Reilly said, alluding to the coronavirus outbreak that led to public school closures in the state and for colleges and universities to move to online learning. “I want to make clear that this is an ever-changing situation and as such institutions must remain prepared to change course based on directives from the Governor’s Office.”

In his note, the Nevada System of Higher Education chief said all institutions should plan to continue remote instruction through June 30. Those schools that have summer terms beyond June 30 should continue remote instruction through the term for the sake of continuity.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.