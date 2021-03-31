68°F
Education

Entire CCSD HR department in quarantine ‘out of an abundance of caution’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 6:22 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All employees of the Clark County School District’s Human Resources department are quarantining for 10 days after a third case of COVID-19 was reported in the office.

A message to employees on Tuesday says that CCSD Employee Health, in consultation with the Southern Nevada Health District, implemented the quarantine “out of an abundance of caution.”

As a result, human resources employees are instructed to telecommute for the next 10 days.

It’s not clear from the message how many employees were affected, and if any other departments in the Edward A. Greer Education Center have been impacted.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

