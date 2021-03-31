Entire CCSD HR department in quarantine ‘out of an abundance of caution’

All employees of the Clark County School District’s Human Resources department are quarantining for 10 days after a third case of COVID-19 was reported in the office.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A message to employees on Tuesday says that CCSD Employee Health, in consultation with the Southern Nevada Health District, implemented the quarantine “out of an abundance of caution.”

As a result, human resources employees are instructed to telecommute for the next 10 days.

It’s not clear from the message how many employees were affected, and if any other departments in the Edward A. Greer Education Center have been impacted.

