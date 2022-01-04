Las Vegas Valley Catholic schools return to distance learning

Diocese of Las Vegas Catholic Schools, including Bishop Gorman High School, will operate remotely Tuesday and Wednesday following winter break.

Catholic schools run by the Diocese of Las Vegas returned from winter break Tuesday under distance learning following the winter break due to high COVID-19 case numbers throughout the valley.

Students were informed in a letter Friday from Superintendent Catherine Thompson that remote instruction would continue Wednesday, with in-person classes slated to resume Thursday.

Thompson cited COVID-19 case numbers that have been “accelerating significantly in recent days” — combined with holiday gatherings and travel — as reason for the two days of remote instruction.

The diocese oversees seven elementary-middle schools and Bishop Gorman High School.

“The Restoration Council’s medical team believes that this step will greatly reduce the likelihood of further transmission following the holiday break,” Thompson wrote.

Diocese and Bishop Gorman officials weren’t immediately available to comment Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Clark County School District, which has more than 300,000 students, plans to resume in-person classes Wednesday following winter break.

