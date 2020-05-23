87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Education

Local grads bound for elite schools unsure if classes will be online

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2020 - 5:54 pm
 

From the moment Dakyung “Demi” Lee set foot on the Yale University campus at age 10, she knew she’d found her dream school. When it came time to apply for colleges, Lee sent in just one application: to the early admission program at Yale.

Now accepted, she’s waiting alongside a group of her Coronado High School peers to hear how some of the top schools in the country will proceed with the fall semester in the midst of a global pandemic — whether they’ll need to make cross-country moves over the summer, or take classes from the likes of Yale and Harvard at home.

Lee said that though she hopes to be on campus, she’s determined to attend Yale this fall no matter what format her classes take. A 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholar and the recipient of a $100,000 Rogers Foundation scholarship, Lee also said the COVID-19 pandemic has also not dissuaded her from pursuing a future medical career.

“If anything, it’s strengthened my resolve,” Lee said. “It’s encouraged me even more because If I can do my small part to save lives, it’s worth it.”

It’s a rare accomplishment for a group of students from one high school to be headed to elite schools, said Brandon Kim, executive director of the tutoring company Excel Academy, where the Coronado students attended classes. He added that with college admissions requirements changing almost every week, there is some anxiety among prospective students about applications, but those who have accepted offers are determined to succeed.

“They’re all very proactive in what they want to achieve,” he said.

Admissions counselor Casey Near of Collegewise said the students’ resolve is echoed nationwide, as even students who were reluctant to accept online classes in the fall have come around to the idea.

“There was a life cycle of grief where students were thinking and hoping they could defer or take a gap year or work or travel,” she said. “I think they’re realizing there’s nothing cool around the corner. Even those who initially said they wouldn’t go to online school are thinking maybe it’s the best option.”

Near said she expects schools to announce their plans for the fall in the next three weeks, whether that will mean reopening their campuses, moving online or some combination of the two options, with some of the more flexible arrangements coming from small liberal arts colleges that need to attract students.

“Ultimately it’s not the schools with large endowments that are getting creative,” she said.

Princeton-bound Megan King, a tennis star at Coronado as well as a National Merit semifinalist and an AP Scholar with Distinction, said that she might have considered a gap year had she been able to predict that a pandemic would disrupt her last quarter of high school, particularly in order to do volunteer work through the university. But the future mechanical engineering major added that nothing would compare to being on campus at a school she has wanted to attend since childhood.

“I’d say it’s very important to me to be on campus for the community and the experience,” she said.

A survey of students from higher education marketing company Carnegie Dartlet also found that only 2 percent of students have decided to defer their college careers because of the pandemic, while 42 percent said in May that they will not delay under any circumstances — up from 34 percent who said so in March.

Katie Lim, bound for Harvard en route to her dream of being a policy analyst, a human rights attorney and later, a U.S. Supreme Court justice, said she’d be reluctant to delay the first steps of that career.

Lim said that though this last unusual quarter of high school saw its challenges — like when one of her online AP tests failed to submit — she felt her time at Coronado High helped prepare her for the future. Lim, the Nevada chair for the High School Democrats of America, was also accepted to Stanford, Columbia, Dartmouth, Emory and Georgetown, among others.

“It was really supportive,” she said of the Henderson school. “The teachers and staff were the best.”

Renato Nicolas Fajardo said Stanford University was always his top choice for college in part because it would allow him to stay close to his family. If the school moves to online classes for the fall, he said he would take advantage of the format and stay home.

“I really can’t wait to be there with the Stanford community,” the future medical student said. “But I’ll also have to weigh my safety and health.”

For students applying to college this fall, Fajardo said he understands the stress but encourages them to persevere.

“When you start applying for college, you think you have to fit a mold,” he said. “But if you stay true to yourself, the right college will find you.”

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Caesars parking fees suspended; Caesars Palace, Flamingo to reopen first
Caesars parking fees suspended; Caesars Palace, Flamingo to reopen first
2
In Las Vegas heat, don’t leave hand sanitizer behind in cars
In Las Vegas heat, don’t leave hand sanitizer behind in cars
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
4
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
5
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons bikes the Las Vegas Strip
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons bikes the Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Working at home with kids
Educators Jessica Houchins and Christopher Houchins discuss their work life merged with their parenting life during quarantine, at their home in Henderson on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6.5 earthquake in western Nevada - Video
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake damaged U.S. Highway 95, which was closed west of Tonopah near Coaldale, on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Department)
Southern Nevada Health District discusses contact tracing
Devin Raman, senior disease investigator at SNHD, explains how contact tracing works, noting how local clusters of disease are tracked.
Cowabunga Bay Prepares For Patrons
The management and staff at Cowabunga Bay in hopes of opening soon are implementing coronavirus safety measures to ensure patrons are happy and safe.
Pickleball courts coming to Sunset Park - Video
Clark County officials broke ground Tuesday on a championship pickleball tournament complex at Sunset Park, expected to open by next spring. (Clark County)
Great-grandmother meets great-granddaughter through window
A global pandemic couldn't keep June Watkins from meeting her 1-month-old great-granddaughter, even if it had to be through a window. Christie Jensen, the baby's mother, brought together four generations of women with her mother, DeeDee Jensen, when they brought the baby to meet Watkins for the first time ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday.
Firefighters deliver free pizza to coronavirus testers - VIDEO
The Professional Firefighters of Nevada delivered free pizza and soft drinks to Nevada National Guard members and health care workers who are performing COVID-19 testing at the UNLV School of Medicine. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash - VIDEO
One person died at University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash at West Russell and South Fort Apache roads, Thursday morning, May 7. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
Greg Zanis, the cross maker, has died - VIDEO
Greg Zanis was the Illinois carpenter who built and erected the 58 simple white crosses in the shadow of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign that turned into a focal point for a city’s grief after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in 2017. He died on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors, people with disabilities getting special shopping hour at Costco - VIDEO
Costco will implement new rules Monday that, in addition to requiring face masks, will allow seniors 60 and older to shop from 9-10 a.m. weekdays. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis students celebrate senior prom with parade - VIDEO
Desert Oasis High School’s senior prom was supposed to be held Saturday, but it was canceled when schools statewide were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Allegiant Air employees deliver snacks and drinks to food pantry - VIDEO
Allegiant Air donated food items to the Vegas Community Pantry in Las Vegas. The snack and drinks are commissary items that Allegiant planned to serve to passengers who were flying to Las Vegas for March Madness. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Health care workers protest over unsafe working conditions - VIDEO
Healthcare workers from Service Employees International Union (SEIU) gather at Southern Hills Hospital to protest unsafe working conditions at Las Vegas HCA-affiliated hospitals and demand that OSHA intervene. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 Q&A - VIDEO
You had questions, and we've got the answers! Renee Summerour sits down with Dr. Brian Labus, epidemiologist with the UNLV School of Public Health and member of the governor's medical advisory team, and RJ health reporter Mary Hynes to answer viewer questions regarding the coronavirus spread in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal) THIS WEEK WE COVERED A LOT OF TOPICS: 1. POSTPONED MEDICAL/DENTAL PROCEDURES 2. GOV. SISOLASK ANNOUNCES TO EXTEND STAY-AT-HOME ORDER 3. THIS THE STAY AT HOME ORDER PART OF THE "ROAD TO RECOVERY PLAN"? 4. WILL THERE BE A MASK REQUIREMENT STATEWIDE? 5. DOES WEATHER PLAN A ROLE IN THE SPREAD OF COVID-19? 6. WHERE IS NEVADA THIS WEEK ON ANTIBODY TESTING? 7. MYTH: AIR CONDITIONER CAN CAUSE CORONAVIRUS 8. IS IT SAFE TO GO BACK OUTSIDE? BEACHES? HIKING? ETC?
Fire at strip mall in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
Firefighters battle a blaze at Nellis Plaza at 1000 N. Nellis Blvd. in east Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Hall marks Israeli Independence Day - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Hall’s lights turned blue and white Tuesday night to mark Israel’s 72nd Independence Day. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lines move quickly through CCSD food distribution sites - VIDEO
Individuals pick up packaged meals from Clark County School District food distribution sites on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020: Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson and Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mobile dance party to spread encouragement during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
The Clark County Parks and Recreation Department outfitted a van with speakers and a DJ to to blast music through local neighborhoods for a socially distant dance party and passed out kits with school supplies, books and hygiene items. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marriage License Bureau reopens after coronavirus closure - VIDEO
The Clark County Marriage License Bureau at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas reopens Monday, April 24, 2020. The bureau closed March 17 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sunrise Hospital releases man who recovered from coronavirus - VIDEO
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center celebrated a milestone on Saturday, April 25 — the discharge to date of more than 50 COVID-19 patients. Employees marked the occasion by clapping and cheering as patient David Reifer was pushed down a hallway and out of the Las Vegas hospital in a wheelchair. (Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center)
Protest promotes recall of Gov. Steve Sisolak - VIDEO
A group known as Fight for Nevada and its supporters gathered outside of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building to protest and promote the recall of Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pair Create Nevada Light Display
David and Mason Koch designed and erected a solar light display atop Black Mountain of a Nevada outline with heart inside for community strength during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neighborhood rallies behind grad amid the coronavirus lockdown
Riley Lynn Thacker's mom put a sign in their yard to congratulate her daughter completing her senior year and neighbors followed suit. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorists happy to see decreased gas prices in Las Vegas - VIDEO
With demand for crude oil continuing to dip due to the stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, the price of gasoline at the retail level has fallen along with it. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costco gasoline at $1.89 a gallon - VIDEO
People fill up their vehicles at Costco off of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Science: The night sky
RJ

This production will introduce the audience to patterns and cycles in the night sky. The focus will be on what we can learn from understanding the patterns and cycles and include connections to social studies and literacy.

Read More