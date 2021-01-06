52°F
Nevada State College won’t drop students due to nonpayment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2021 - 5:35 pm
 
Nevada State College (Facebook)
Nevada State College (Facebook)

Nevada State College announced Tuesday it won’t drop students during spring semester due to nonpayment of tuition or fees because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

The Henderson college, which has about 7,100 students, posted a letter to its campus community on Twitter saying it will suspend its “drop enrollment for nonpayment policy” in response to “the challenging circumstances that our students are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Students who have a past due balance on their account won’t be administratively dropped from their classes during spring semester, which begins Jan. 19, the college said. But those who don’t show up to their first week of classes will be dropped for nonattendance.

College employees are contacting students who owe money to “help facilitate payments and/or payment plans,” according to the announcement.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

