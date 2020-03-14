NSC, Roseman University unveil plans for online-only classes

Two more Nevada colleges announced Friday that they would switch to online classes in response to coronavirus fears.

Representatives of Nevada State College in Henderson said in a statement that the school would begin to transition to online courses on Mar. 18, and offer all classes in an online-only format by Mar. 23. The campus will remain open and all support services will be operational, according to the university.

Roseman University of Health Sciences, also in Henderson, will transition to online learning beginning Mar. 16. The clinical skills lab will be modified to limit the number of participants at one time, but clinical rotations will continue as scheduled until further notice.

The Roseman Medical Group in Las Vegas will remain open.

Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly this week directed all campuses to make plans to transition to online instruction by April 3 should it become necessary.

UNLV and the University of Nevada, Reno, both announced plans to begin online only instruction when staff and students return from spring break.

