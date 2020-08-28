Parents group protesting CCSD’s use of distance education — WATCH LIVE

The protest, organized by Nevada nonprofit Power2Parent, is taking place outside the Clark County School District’s Administrative Center on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas.

Drivers head out of the Clark County School District Arville Bus Yard in Las Vegas on the first day of distance-learning school Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. WiFi equipped busses were deployed from the yard to areas where students may not have internet access at home. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A nonprofit parent group opposed to the Clark County School District’s use of distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic organized a protest on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Julie Wootton-Greener / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A protest has been called for Thursday night by a nonprofit parent group opposed to the Clark County School District’s use of distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protest, organized by Power2Parent, is taking place at the CCSD Administrative Center, 5100 W. Sahara Ave.

A nonprofit parent organization, Power2Parent, is holding a protest tonight at the Clark County School District Administrative Center to voice opposition to distance education. #CCSD #LasVegas #ClarkCounty pic.twitter.com/yLRowB5ScZ — Julie Wootton-Greener (@julieswootton) August 28, 2020

“The goal of this event is to protest the closure of public schools and to protect the most vulnerable children in our community by allowing them back in a safe school setting,” the Las Vegas-based nonprofit said in a news release.

State Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, and special education advocate Jodi Thornley were among those scheduled to address the protesters.

CCSD’s first day of school was Monday and classes for the district’s approximately 314,000 students are being held solely via distance learning.

The protest coincides with a School Board meeting, which will be conducted remotely via video conferencing.

Earlier this month, a small group of parents also protested outside the CCSD Administrative Center, saying distance learning doesn’t provide enough support for children who have special needs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.