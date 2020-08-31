UNLV reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases over weekend

The university has reported seven cases since fall semester classes began Aug. 24.

Three more cases of COVID-19 have been reported among UNLV students. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV has reported three more cases of COVID-19 among students over the weekend.

The university has been notified of a total of seven cases since fall semester classes began Aug. 24, according to the school’s case tracking website. Of those, six were students and one was an employee.

UNLV is holding about 80 percent of its fall semester classes remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the other 20 percent are being conducted in person or via a hybrid format. And about 1,000 students are living on campus.

On Saturday, a student notified UNLV of a positive test result that came in Friday. The person was last on campus Saturday.

On Sunday, two students notified UNLV they tested positive Friday. One was last on campus Friday and the other on Wednesday. UNLV’s website doesn’t specify where the students spent time on campus.

Among the new cases, UNLV’s website said all were “self-isolated and receiving care.”

The College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State College didn’t report any COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Local colleges and universities held a limited number of in-person classes this summer. UNLV reported about 60 COVID-19 cases between mid-June and mid-August among people who had been on campus this summer.

CSN was notified of 32 cases during that time period, while NSC received notification of 15 cases between early July and mid-August.

