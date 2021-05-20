UNLV updates campus mask policy

The university made the announcement Thursday, citing new guidance from the Nevada System of Higher Education. But the higher education system hasn’t yet announced any change.

UNLV campus (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV announced Thursday that face masks are now optional on campus for those who are fully vaccinated.

In a letter to the campus community posted online, UNLV President Keith Whitfield and Executive Vice President/Provost Chris Heavey wrote: “Anyone who is not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask.”

The Nevada System of Higher Education — which oversees eight public schools and more than 100,000 students — has adopted guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “permitting people who are fully vaccinated to stop wearing masks in most environments,” the letter said.

The higher education system, though, hasn’t released an announcement about the change. Last week, NSHE said it planned to keep a mask mandate in place for now.

The CDC’s guidance has also been adopted by Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Clark County Commission.

In their letter, Whitfield and Heavey said fully vaccinated people can choose to continue to wear masks on campus if they’d like.

“We want to ask everyone that if you see someone wearing a mask not to make judgments or assumptions,” they wrote. “Let’s all continue to be kind and supportive of each other.”

The letter didn’t specify whether an individual’s vaccination status will be checked or verified, and a representative of the university did not immediately respond to questions from the Review-Journal seeking clarification.

NSHE has also directed schools to “comply with and follow their county’s guidelines related to social distancing, events and gatherings, and capacity in outdoor and indoor spaces,” according to the UNLV letter.

Clark County is slated to reopen fully on June 1.

UNLV is also preparing to resume additional in-person operations starting July 1, and will share a finalized flexible work policy and “workplace practices” soon, Whitfield and Heavey wrote.

In the letter, they strongly encourage students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

NSHE announced earlier this month it’s drafting plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students coming to campuses for fall semester, with “some limited exceptions.”

But that’s contingent on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration first lifting the emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, and would also require approval from NSHE’s Board of Regents and the State Board of Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.