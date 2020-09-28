UNR reports more than 300 COVID-19 cases since school started

The university has reported 304 cases since fall semester began Aug. 24, according to its case tracking website. University officials say off-campus parties are still a problem.

A month into fall semester, University of Nevada, Reno, has reported more than 300 COVID-19 cases and its president issued another message urging students to avoid large off-campus social gatherings.

The university has reported 304 cases since fall semester began Aug. 24, according to its case tracking webpage. The latest information is from Friday. The vast majority of cases have been among students, with fewer than 20 affecting faculty and staff.

In a written message last week to students, faculty and staff, UNR President Marc Johnson said people affiliated with the university “need to be more discerning in their actions” and avoid large gatherings where attendees aren’t wearing face masks.

“To all of you: Thank you for realizing that your actions have a bearing on everyone,” he wrote. “Off-campus activity, however, continues to be a challenge. Although we have some positive cases in our residential communities, the vast majority of our cases continue to center on individuals who live off campus. The Washoe County Health District noted again that off-campus parties and social gatherings remain the Health District’s greatest concern related to the University’s number of positive cases. We must do better on this front.”

Health district officials weren’t immediately available to comment Monday.

It’s the second message Johnson has issued this month about case numbers and off-campus parties. The first was Sept. 3, just before Labor Day weekend. In that message, he wrote that students who engage in off-campus behavior that violates the university’s Student Code of Conduct will face disciplinary action.

Nevada colleges and universities are reporting COVID-19 case numbers on their websites, although it doesn’t mean those who tested positive contracted the virus while on campus.

UNR — which has about 20,700 students — has seen significantly higher COVID-19 case numbers than its Southern Nevada college and university counterparts, despite also holding the majority of classes with at least some remote learning component.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s case tracking webpage shows a total of 510 COVID-19 cases among UNR students and 33 among employees since March 1. That compares to 78 among UNLV students and 18 among employees during that same time period.

NSHE said in a Monday statement it’s reporting weekly COVID-19 case numbers for its eight schools and system administration. Data will be released Mondays on the system’s website and is based on weekly reports made to NSHE “and may not reflect all current positive cases,” according to the statement.

Chancellor Melody Rose said: “I have directed our institutions and system administration to make this data public as part of NSHE’s full commitment to transparency and the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and higher education community. Being the parent of a college student myself, I know that having this information is paramount in helping make the best decisions for my family. NSHE we will continue to do all we can to promote safe learning opportunities and explore new ways to empower our students and employees during this unprecedented pandemic.”

UNR has a maximum of between 2.6 and 4 percent of its students on campus at any given time, Johnson wrote in his message. And it has about 2,400 students living on campus this semester.

UNLV — which has about 30,000 students — is holding about 80 percent of its classes remotely. About 1,000 students are living in campus housing. The university has reported 34 cases — only four of those among employees and the rest students — since fall semester began Aug. 24.

College of Southern Nevada has reported 19 cases and Nevada State College has reported seven.

UNR’s Student Health Center offers free weekly testing for students, faculty and staff who have symptoms or who’ve been identified as a contact of a confirmed case.

Johnson encouraged students who test positive to help expedite the contact tracing process by filling out the university’s online reporting form.

