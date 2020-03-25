UNR says spring 2020 commencements to be held virtually

The university will also remain on remote instruction for the rest of the semester regardless of whether Gov. Steve Sisolak lifts an emergency order.

University of Nevada, Reno

The University of Nevada, Reno said Tuesday that spring 2020 commencements will be held virtually, with no in-person ceremonies in May.

The university will also remain on remote instruction for the rest of the semester regardless of whether Gov. Steve Sisolak lifts an emergency order shutting down all nonessential operations in April.

More information is forthcoming, the university said.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.